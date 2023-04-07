Vivo X90 series has been recently tipped to launch in India by April end. The smartphones in the Vivo X90 lineup — which include the Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro— have already launched in China last year in November. While the company is yet to share anything about the detailed specifications of the phones, the purported smartphones' launch date has been leaked by a popular tipster. The Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are already available in the global markets. Both the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen.

According to a report by Pricebaba in collaboration with popular tipster Yogesh Brar, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will debut in the Indian market on April 26. The tipster has also shared the expected price range of the upcoming phones. Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are speculated to be priced between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 80,000.

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro were launched, along with Vivo X90 Pro+ last year in China. Both the former smartphones come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. They run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood. The smartphones also have Vivo's custom V2 chip for image processing.

For optics, both phones ship with triple rear cameras. Vivo X90 features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Whereas, the Vivo X90 Pro's camera comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 50mm IMX758 sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie sensor on the front of the smartphone.

Additionally, the Vivo X90 is equipped with a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, however, the Pro model of the Vivo X90 series features a 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

