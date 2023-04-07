Technology News

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on April 26: Report

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro feature a triple rear camera unit with different sensor details.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 April 2023 18:36 IST
Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on April 26: Report

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro have already been launched in China
  • The smartphones run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13
  • Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro feature 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen

Vivo X90 series has been recently tipped to launch in India by April end. The smartphones in the Vivo X90 lineup — which include the Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro— have already launched in China last year in November. While the company is yet to share anything about the detailed specifications of the phones, the purported smartphones' launch date has been leaked by a popular tipster. The Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are already available in the global markets. Both the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen.

According to a report by Pricebaba in collaboration with popular tipster Yogesh Brar, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will debut in the Indian market on April 26. The tipster has also shared the expected price range of the upcoming phones. Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are speculated to be priced between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 80,000.

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro were launched, along with Vivo X90 Pro+ last year in China. Both the former smartphones come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. They run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood. The smartphones also have Vivo's custom V2 chip for image processing.

For optics, both phones ship with triple rear cameras. Vivo X90 features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Whereas, the Vivo X90 Pro's camera comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 50mm IMX758 sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie sensor on the front of the smartphone.

Additionally, the Vivo X90 is equipped with a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, however, the Pro model of the Vivo X90 series features a 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 launch
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
India Clocked 0.07 Percent Crypto Tax Payers; Over 99 Percent Global Investors Evaded Dues: Divly Report
April to July Period Crucial for Global Crypto Regulations, Hints Nirmala Sitharaman

