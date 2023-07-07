Technology News

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari Resigns, Irina Ghose Becomes MD

Microsoft India has elevated Navtej Bal as the new CEO as Venkat Krishnan assumes the role of executive director of public sector business.

Updated: 7 July 2023
Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari Resigns, Irina Ghose Becomes MD

Before joining Microsoft, Maheshwari served as the president at Honeywell India

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has resigned from his role after a stint of almost seven years at the software company.

The exit led to a shuffle among the top executives of the multinational software giant.

Microsoft has elevated company's chief operating officer Irina Ghose to the role of Managing Director for India.

When contacted a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the development.

"We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavors," the spokesperson said.

The company has elevated Navtej Bal as the new chief operating officer, as Venkat Krishnan assumes the role of executive director of public sector business.

Before joining Microsoft, Maheshwari served as the president at Honeywell India, and engagement manager at McKinsey & Company.

Meanwhile, it was reported a few days back that Microsoft's senior engineering executive Sreenivasa Reddy is likely to join Google towards the end of this year, as quoted by people familiar with the matter said. He has previously worked in senior positions at Apple's India regulatory team and headed government relations at the local unit of Swedish telecom-gear maker Ericsson AB, helping to drive domestic manufacturing at both companies.

The executive will also help Google navigate regulatory challenges. The Mountain View, California-based company is fighting antitrust charges in India, with authorities accusing it of abusing its dominant position in mobile operating systems.

