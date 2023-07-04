Technology News

Google Set to Hire Apple, Microsoft Alumnus Sreenivasa Reddy as India Policy Head

Google’s previous India policy head, Archana Gulati, left the company last year.

By Sankalp Phartiyal, Bloomberg | Updated: 4 July 2023 14:58 IST
Google Set to Hire Apple, Microsoft Alumnus Sreenivasa Reddy as India Policy Head

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Google is among global technology firms viewing India as a key growth market

Highlights
  • Sreenivasa Reddy is currently a senior engineering executive at Microsoft
  • He was ealier at senior positions at Apple's India regulatory team
  • Google plans to open a global financial-technology center in Gujarat

Alphabet's Google is set to appoint a manufacturing and policy veteran as its top government affairs executive in India to tackle legal challenges and expand hardware assembly to the country.

Sreenivasa Reddy, currently a senior engineering executive at Microsoft, is likely to join Google toward the end of this year, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. He previously worked in senior positions at Apple's India regulatory team and headed government relations at the local unit of Swedish telecom-gear maker Ericsson AB, helping to drive domestic manufacturing at both companies.

Reddy's experience will come in handy at Google, which is scouting for partners in India to assemble its Pixel range of smartphones as it seeks to diversify beyond China. Pixel's production in India could lead to the local manufacturing of other Google hardware products, such as speakers.

The executive will also help Google navigate regulatory challenges. The Mountain View, California-based company is fighting antitrust charges in India, with authorities accusing it of abusing its dominant position in mobile operating systems.

Reddy and representatives for Google in India didn't respond to requests for comment. Google's previous India policy head, Archana Gulati, left the company last year.

Google is among global technology firms viewing India as a key growth market. The company is adding more local languages to its services and seeking ways to make its Android smartphones cheaper, eager to win more users in the world's most populous country.

The company plans to open a global financial-technology centre in Gujarat International Finance Tech-City — more commonly known as GIFT City — in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said during the Indian premier's visit to the US last month.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sreenivasa Reddy, Google, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Android, iOS
Nasdaq Refiles BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Application With SEC: Details
Google Set to Hire Apple, Microsoft Alumnus Sreenivasa Reddy as India Policy Head
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Will Bring These Useful Upgrades to the Glyph Interface
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Google Pixel 8 Pro Live Images Show Design, Specifications: See Here
  6. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  7. Jio Bharat Phones to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  8. Samsung Confirms Launch of Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Primary Camera Sensor Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Set to Hire Apple, Microsoft Alumnus Sreenivasa Reddy as India Policy Head
  2. Nasdaq Refiles BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Application With SEC: Details
  3. Itel A60s With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Coinbase Shares Rise 13 Percent After Cboe Mentions Crypto Exchange in Bitcoin ETF Application
  5. Amazon miniTV Imported Category With International Shows Dubbed in Hindi for Indian Audiences Set to Launch on July 7
  6. Telegram-Backed TON Blockchain Adds End-to-End Encryption to Messages, Boosts Privacy Factor
  7. iPhone 15 Pro to Come in New Crimson Shade, iPhone 15 to Arrive in Green Shade: Report
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Oppo A78 4G Specifications, Design Leaked; Tipped to Launch on July 7
  10. Quentin Tarantino Not Working on Kill Bill Volume 3: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.