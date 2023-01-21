Technology News

Microsoft Reportedly Hosted Sting Concert in Davos a Night Before Laying Off 10,000 Workers

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced its was laying off 10,000 employees in its largest round of layoffs since 2014.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 January 2023 15:24 IST
Microsoft Reportedly Hosted Sting Concert in Davos a Night Before Laying Off 10,000 Workers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft said the layoff aligns its cost structure with revenue and customer demand

Highlights
  • Reportedly it was an intimate gathering of 50 or so people
  • The concert was attended by some of Microsoft's top executives
  • “We’re living through times of significant change,” CEO Nadella said

A night before Microsoft announced it was laying off 10,000 people, the technology giant hosted a private concert by artist Sting for about 50 people including its top executives in Davos during the annual World Economic Forum meeting, a media report said. The Wall Street Journal said in a report that “on Tuesday evening, Microsoft hosted an event. It was an intimate gathering of 50 or so people, including the company's top executives, who got to while away the evening listening to a performance by the musical artist Sting.

The concert in Davos came a night before the technology giant announced its was laying off 10,000 workers in its largest round of layoffs since 2014.

In a communication to employees Wednesday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said his company will lay off 10,000 workers, or less than five per cent of its total workforce, as the technology giant aligns its cost structure with revenue and customer demand.

“We're living through times of significant change,” Nadella had said, adding that while customers accelerated their digital spend during the pandemic, “we're now seeing them optimise their digital spend to do more with less. We're also seeing organisations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one.” The WSJ article said that the Sting concert on Tuesday night “would end up sounding a sour note to some employees at Microsoft” on Wednesday when the company announced plans to lay off 10,000 people.

“As the Microsoft layoffs came down, some employees described it all as a bad look. While hobnobbing at Davos is part of doing business for major tech corporations and the events are planned far in advance making it difficult to change them, some employees thought it wasn't the right time for a company-sponsored Sting concert. The theme of the event was sustainability,” the WSJ article said.

During this year's World Economic Forum, Nadella was interviewed on stage for a Wall Street Journal panel and he spoke about the promise of artificial intelligence. He also discussed headwinds for the tech industry, and the need to do more with less, the article added.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Layoffs, Microsoft
Infinix Note 12i (2022) India Launch Date Set for January 25, Specifications Revealed
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

Microsoft Reportedly Hosted Sting Concert in Davos a Night Before Laying Off 10,000 Workers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  2. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. iQoo Neo 7 5G Design, Colour Options Point to a Rebranded Neo 7 SE
  4. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  5. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  6. What Swiggy's CEO Said After Laying Off 380 Employees
  7. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Unveiled
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Reportedly Hosted Sting Concert in Davos a Night Before Laying Off 10,000 Workers
  2. Infinix Note 12i (2022) India Launch Date Set for January 25, Specifications Revealed
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Surfaces on US FCC Website With Support for 25W Charging: Report
  4. Twitter App Update to Stop Displaying the 'For You' Tab by Default, Elon Musk Says
  5. T-Mobile Says Data of 37 Million Customers Exposed in Second Data Breach in 2 Years
  6. Amazon Web Services Plans to Invest $35 Billion by 2040 to Expand Data Centres in Virginia
  7. Apple Files Appeal Against Investigation Into Cloud Gaming and Mobile Browser Dominance by UK Watchdog
  8. Elon Musk Takes Witness Stand, Defends 2018 Buyout Tweets in Tesla Shareholder Trial
  9. Google Photos May Soon Show RAW Images Alongside Other Images on App’s Main Feed: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.