Technology News

Microsoft Expands ChatGPT Access to Azure Cloud Customers Amid Rumours of Planned Investment

ChatGPT itself, not just its underlying tech, will soon be available via Microsoft's cloud, according to the company.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 January 2023 10:04 IST
Microsoft Expands ChatGPT Access to Azure Cloud Customers Amid Rumours of Planned Investment

ChatGPT is a text-based chatbot that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command

Highlights
  • Microsoft might invest $10 billion in OpenAI
  • Public interest in OpenAI surged following its release of ChatGPT
  • Microsoft said CarMax, KPMG and others were using Azure OpenAI service

Microsoft on Monday said it is widening access to hugely popular software from OpenAI, a startup it is backing whose futuristic ChatGPT chatbot has captivated Silicon Valley.

Microsoft said the startup's tech, which it so far has previewed to its cloud-computing customers in a programme it called the Azure OpenAI Service, was now generally available, a distinction that's expected to bring a flood of new usage.

The news comes as Microsoft has looked at adding to the $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) stake in OpenAI it announced in 2019, two people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters. The news site Semafor reported earlier this month that Microsoft might invest $10 billion (roughly Rs. 81,807 crore); Microsoft declined to comment on any potential deal.

Public interest in OpenAI surged following its November release of ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command. ChatGPT is powered by generative artificial intelligence, which conjures new content after training on vast amounts of data — tech that Microsoft is letting more customers apply to use.

ChatGPT itself, not just its underlying tech, will soon be available via Microsoft's cloud, it said in a blog post.

Microsoft said it is vetting customers' applications to mitigate potential abuse of the software, and its filters can screen for harmful content users might input or the tech might produce.

The business potential of such software has garnered massive venture-capital investment in startups producing it, at a time funding has otherwise dried up. Already, some companies have used the tech to create marketing content or demonstrate how it could negotiate a cable bill.

Microsoft said CarMax, KPMG and others were using its Azure OpenAI service. Its press release quoted an Al Jazeera vice president as saying the service could help the news organisation summarise and translate content.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft, ChatGPT, OpenAI
Poco C55 Appears on IMDA Listing Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: Report
China Acquires 'Golden Shares' in Two Alibaba Units in Bid to Strengthen Control Over Online Content
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer
Microsoft Expands ChatGPT Access to Azure Cloud Customers Amid Rumours of Planned Investment
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Offers Under Rs. 30,000
  2. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  5. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G Launched in India, Check Sale Date
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
  8. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  9. Poco C55 Gets Listed on IMDA Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: All Details
  10. Himachal Pradesh to Have 5G Coverage Across State by 2024: IT Secretary
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Laptop With 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin Price Continues Steady Rise as Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Record Losses: All Details
  3. Himachal Pradesh to Have 5G Services in Rural and Urban Areas by 2024, IT Secretary Says
  4. China Acquires 'Golden Shares' in Two Alibaba Units in Bid to Strengthen Control Over Online Content
  5. Microsoft Expands ChatGPT Access to Azure Cloud Customers Amid Rumours of Planned Investment
  6. Poco C55 Appears on IMDA Listing Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: Report
  7. Xiaomi 12 Reportedly Receives Stable Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update Outside China
  8. Russia, Iran to Co-Create Gold-Backed ‘Token of Persian Gulf’ Crypto Asset: Report
  9. Global Foldable Smartphone Shipment Projected to Hit 18.5 Million Units in 2023: Report
  10. Google vs CCI: Supreme Court Asks Whether Firm Will Institute European Regime for Pre-Installed Apps in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.