Infinix Note 12i (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2023 15:09 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 12i (2022) was launched in Indonesia in September 2022

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12i (2022) sports a 6.7-inch 60Hz AMOLED display
  • The phone also offers 1000 nits peak brightness
  • Infinix Note 12i launch date was announced on a Flipkart microsite

Infinix Note 12i (2022) India launch date has been set for January 25, according to the company. The launch was announced via a Flipkart microsite, which also reveals certain specifications of the phone. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Indian variant of the phone also comes with an integrated Mali G52 GPU and features 4GB of RAM. The phone was previously reported to launch in India within the month and variants have already previously launched in Kenya and Indonesia.

The launch date for the Infinix Note 12i (2022) was announced via a Flipkart microsite, first spotted by My Smart Price. While Inifinix is yet to confirm the price of the Note 12i Indian variant, the firm has announced that it will be equipped with 4GB of RAM, which can be extended by 3GB using unutilised storage. The promotional images show that the model will be offered in at least two colour variants - white and blue, and will measure 7.88mm in thickness.

Infinix Note 12i specifications

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with an integrated Mali G52 GPU. The handset runs on XOS 12, which is based on Android 12. It is also equipped with 4GB of RAM. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The display on the Infinix 12i (2022) has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is Widevine L1 certified, according to the microsite. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a QVGA AI lens, and an LED flash. The front facing 8-megapixel camera is housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

The Indian variant of the Infinix Note 12i will pack a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Previously, the Note 12i was reported to launch in India this month.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
