Technology News

Punjab Government Extends Suspention of Mobile Internet, SMS Services Till Tuesday Noon

Broadband services are not being suspended so that banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted.

By Agencies | Updated: 20 March 2023 12:43 IST
Punjab Government Extends Suspention of Mobile Internet, SMS Services Till Tuesday Noon

Photo Credit: Pexels

Services have been suspended to prevent any incitement to violence, disturbance of peace and public order

Highlights
  • The extension came as part of latest order of the Home Affairs department
  • Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the 'Waris De Punjab' chief
  • Mobile Internet, SMS services were first suspended on Saturday

The Punjab government extended the suspension of mobile Internet and SMS services till Tuesday noon even as the hunt for alleged Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh continued for the third day.

The state authorities had on Saturday suspended the Internet and SMS services in the state till Sunday noon.

Later, the curbs were extended till Monday noon.

According to the latest order of the Home Affairs department and Justice on Monday, “….it is directed that all mobile Internet services (2G/3G/45/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be further suspended from March 20 (12.00 hours) to March 21 (12.00 hours) in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order.”

Broadband services are not being suspended so that banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted, said the order issued by the additional chief secretary of the home department.

Punjab government on Sunday had suspended mobile Internet and SMS services in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab till March 20 (12:00 hours) after arresting Daljeet Singh Kalsi, alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh.

Punjab Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown against the 'Waris De Punjab' chief.

In the early hours of Sunday, police personnel were deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar, and security was enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympathiser outfit chief is currently on the run, as per the police.

On Saturday late evening, Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Punjab, Internet, India, Amritpal Singh
Microsoft to Bring Improvements to Default Apps Settings, App Pinning in Windows: All Details

Related Stories

Punjab Government Extends Suspention of Mobile Internet, SMS Services Till Tuesday Noon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price at Its Highest So Far in 2023: All Details
  2. This Flaw Allows Restoring Sensitive Data Removed from Screenshots: Details
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Set New Record for Minimal Display Bezels
  4. Mobile Internet, SMS Services in Punjab to Remain Suspended Till Tuesday
  5. These Samsung Phones Are Unlikely to Be Updated to Android 14
  6. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Could Launch at This Price in India
  7. Vivo X Flip Shows Up on Geekbench, With Interesting Scores: Report
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. Twitter Will Begin Charging Users for This Security Feature From Today
  10. Jabra Elite 5 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X6 Leaked Renders Tip Design Details Ahead of March 21 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Other Models Not Eligible for Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update: Report
  3. Samsung to Invest in Smart Manufacturing at Noida Mobile Phone Plant, Will Make Production More Competitive
  4. Microsoft’s Edge Browser Could Soon Get an Inbuilt Ethereum Wallet: Report
  5. A Unique Collaboration Using a Virtual Earth-Sized Telescope Shows How Science Is Changing in the 21st Century
  6. Redmi Note 12S Said to Enter Production, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut: All Details
  7. aCropalypse Flaw Allows Recovery of Sensitive Data Removed From Pixel Screenshots, Researchers Say
  8. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Specifications Teased, Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch on March 24
  9. Punjab Government Extends Suspention of Mobile Internet, SMS Services Till Tuesday Noon
  10. Microsoft to Bring Improvements to Default Apps Settings, App Pinning in Windows: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.