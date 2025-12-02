You can log in to check your PNB balance within seconds using online options, including the PNB ONE mobile banking app.
Managing your bank account has become easier than ever, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers several online methods to help customers check their account balance quickly and securely. With digital banking now a core part of everyday life, PNB provides multiple online tools that allow users to view their balance without visiting a branch or ATM. Whether you prefer using your smartphone, laptop or basic mobile phone services, PNB ensures that checking your balance is simple, fast and accessible.
The most commonly used online options include the PNB ONE mobile banking app, where customers can log in to view their balance, mini statement and recent transactions within seconds. Another reliable method is PNB Internet Banking, which offers a detailed dashboard for checking balances, tracking expenses and managing accounts from any computer. For customers who need instant updates, SMS banking and missed call banking also provide near-instant balance information, making them convenient alternatives when internet connectivity is limited.
These online services are designed to give PNB customers complete control over their finances at any time, from anywhere. By offering a combination of app-based, web-based and mobile-based tools, PNB ensures that users can easily stay updated on their account balance with just a few taps or clicks.
If you want a mini statement of your last five transactions, you can follow a similar process.
You can also check your account balance by giving a missed call from your registered mobile number.
1. What is the easiest way to check my PNB account balance online?
The PNB ONE mobile banking app is the easiest online method. You can log in using your User ID or MPIN and view your balance instantly from the home screen.
2. Do I need internet access to check my PNB balance?
Not always. You can use SMS banking or the missed call service to check your balance without internet access, as long as your mobile number is registered with the bank.
3. Is the PNB WhatsApp banking service safe to use?
Yes. You should only message the official PNB WhatsApp number (+919264092640) and verify the green tick next to the bank's name to ensure authenticity.
4. Can I check my PNB balance through UPI apps like Google Pay or PhonePe?
Yes. You can check your balance by selecting your PNB account in the UPI app and entering your UPI PIN when prompted.
5. What should I do if I do not receive the SMS after using the missed call service?
If the SMS does not arrive, ensure your mobile number is registered with PNB and has an active network service. If the issue continues, contact PNB customer support.
6. Would it be possible to see my last transactions without logging into the internet or mobile banking?
Yes. You can send an SMS in the format MINSTMT<space><your 16-digit account number> to 5607040 to get your last five transactions.
