Managing your bank account has become easier than ever, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers several online methods to help customers check their account balance quickly and securely. With digital banking now a core part of everyday life, PNB provides multiple online tools that allow users to view their balance without visiting a branch or ATM. Whether you prefer using your smartphone, laptop or basic mobile phone services, PNB ensures that checking your balance is simple, fast and accessible.

The most commonly used online options include the PNB ONE mobile banking app, where customers can log in to view their balance, mini statement and recent transactions within seconds. Another reliable method is PNB Internet Banking, which offers a detailed dashboard for checking balances, tracking expenses and managing accounts from any computer. For customers who need instant updates, SMS banking and missed call banking also provide near-instant balance information, making them convenient alternatives when internet connectivity is limited.

These online services are designed to give PNB customers complete control over their finances at any time, from anywhere. By offering a combination of app-based, web-based and mobile-based tools, PNB ensures that users can easily stay updated on their account balance with just a few taps or clicks.

How to Check Punjab National Bank Balance via Internet Banking

First, you should visit the official website of Punjab National Bank. Next, you can log in to your internet banking account using your User ID and password. Once you are logged in, go to the option that says View Account. After that, select the Check Account Balance option. Your screen will then display the current balance available in your account.

How to Check Punjab National Bank Balance via Mobile Banking

Using the official PNB app

First, you should download and install the PNB ONE app from your app store. After installing, you can log in using your User ID and password or your four-digit MPIN. Once you are logged in, go to the account summary or savings account section on the home screen. Here, you will be able to see your account balance displayed clearly.

Using a UPI app

To start, open any UPI app on your phone, such as Google Pay, PhonePe or BHIM PNB. Next, log in by entering your passcode or PIN. Then, choose the PNB bank account you want to check. After that, tap the option that says Check Balance or something similar. Finally, enter your UPI PIN when asked, and your account balance will appear on the screen.

How to Check Punjab National Bank Balance via WhatsApp Banking

Save the official PNB WhatsApp number, +919264092640, to your phone's contacts. Open WhatsApp and start a chat by sending a simple message like Hi to this saved contact. Make sure to check for the green tick next to the Punjab National Bank name so you know it is the official account. The bank will reply with a menu of options, and you can choose the one for checking your account balance or viewing a mini statement. Once you follow the prompts, your account balance will appear on your screen.

How to Check Punjab National Bank Balance via Missed Call or SMS Banking

To check your balance by SMS, first you should write a message in the format BAL<space><your 16-digit PNB account number>. Next, you can send this message to 5607040 from the mobile number registered with your PNB account.

If you want a mini statement of your last five transactions, you can follow a similar process.

First, write a text message in the format MINSTMT<space><your 16-digit PNB account number>. Then, send this message to 5607040 from your registered mobile number.

You can also check your account balance by giving a missed call from your registered mobile number.

First, you should call 1800-180-2223 or 0120-230-3090 from the mobile number registered with your PNB account. After the call disconnects, you will receive an SMS that displays your account balance.

FAQs

1. What is the easiest way to check my PNB account balance online?

The PNB ONE mobile banking app is the easiest online method. You can log in using your User ID or MPIN and view your balance instantly from the home screen.

2. Do I need internet access to check my PNB balance?

Not always. You can use SMS banking or the missed call service to check your balance without internet access, as long as your mobile number is registered with the bank.

3. Is the PNB WhatsApp banking service safe to use?

Yes. You should only message the official PNB WhatsApp number (+919264092640) and verify the green tick next to the bank's name to ensure authenticity.

4. Can I check my PNB balance through UPI apps like Google Pay or PhonePe?

Yes. You can check your balance by selecting your PNB account in the UPI app and entering your UPI PIN when prompted.

5. What should I do if I do not receive the SMS after using the missed call service?

If the SMS does not arrive, ensure your mobile number is registered with PNB and has an active network service. If the issue continues, contact PNB customer support.

6. Would it be possible to see my last transactions without logging into the internet or mobile banking?

Yes. You can send an SMS in the format MINSTMT<space><your 16-digit account number> to 5607040 to get your last five transactions.