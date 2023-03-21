Technology News
Mobile Internet Services to Resume in Punjab, Suspension to Continue in Ferozepur, Parts of Amritsar, Mohali

The curbs will be lifted in most districts in the state from Tuesday noon, the department of home affairs and justice said in an order.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 March 2023 11:39 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Services were suspended to prevent any incitement to violence, disturbance of peace and public order

Highlights
  • Suspension in certain areas will continue till Thursday noon
  • Curbs have been extended in Tarn Taran, Moga, Sangrur
  • Hunt for alleged Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh is still ongoing

The Punjab government on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Amritsar's Ajnala sub-division and a few areas in Mohali till Thursday noon.

The curbs will be lifted from the rest of the state from Tuesday noon, the department of home affairs and justice said in an order.

"… it is directed that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall continue to remain suspended from March 21 (12.00 hours) to March 23 (12.00 hours) only in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, sub-division Ajnala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and airport road, both in SAS Nagar in continuation of this office order no 1781 dated March 20 in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order," it read.

The order clarified that mobile internet services in all the remaining areas of the state should start functioning normally from 12 noon on March 21.

On Monday, Punjab government extended the suspension of mobile Internet and SMS services in the state till Tuesday noon as the hunt for alleged Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh continued for the third day.

Notably, Broadband services are not being suspended so that banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted, said the order issued by the additional chief secretary of the home department.

