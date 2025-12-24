Oppo K15 Turbo Pro has surfaced in fresh leaks, pointing to a possible change in processor strategy while keeping its gaming-focused identity intact. New claims suggest that Oppo may equip the phone with a new MediaTek chipset instead of a Snapdragon processor, even as key features such as a high-resolution display, large battery, and active cooling remain unchanged. The leak also suggests Oppo may bring built-in fan cooling to cheaper models, though final specifications of the handset remain unclear.

Oppo K15 Turbo Pro May Skip Snapdragon for New MediaTek Dimensity Chip

According to a new Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the high-end version of the K Turbo series, believed to be the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro, may debut with a previously unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. The core specifications will likely include a 6.78-inch flat LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a large battery, and a built-in active cooling fan. The tipster also claims Oppo plans to bring active cooling fans to lower-end models in the future.

We have learned previously that MediaTek is expected to introduce a Dimensity 9500e variant as well. The existence of both “9500e” and “9500s” chips could create confusion among buyers, especially if Oppo does not clearly differentiate performance tiers. At this stage, we do not know much about the new chipset or its positioning within the lineup.

These new claims differ from an earlier leak from the same tipster. In that report, the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro was tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The other specifications remained the same, as the previous leak also suggested a 6.78-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution, rounded corners, dust and water resistance, and support for active cooling. Battery capacity was tipped to be 8,000mAh or higher, marking a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

For context, Oppo's K Turbo lineup is already known for aggressive cooling solutions. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, alongside the standard K13 Turbo, was the first phone to launch with inbuilt fan units and air ducts for active cooling. Announced in India in August, it starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro features a 6.80-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It also includes a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber, 80W wired fast charging, bypass charging support, and IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance ratings. With mixed reports now emerging for its successor, more clarity on the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro is expected closer to its official launch.

