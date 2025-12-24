Technology News
English Edition

Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With New MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Chip

Previously, the same tipster claimed that the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro may run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2025 14:14 IST
Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With New MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Chip

Oppo K13 Turbo series launched with inbuilt fan units and air ducts for active cooling

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Latest leak points to Dimensity chip instead of Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • Oppo K15 Turbo Pro may retain built-in fan for active cooling
  • Oppo may extend active cooling fans to cheaper models
Advertisement

Oppo K15 Turbo Pro has surfaced in fresh leaks, pointing to a possible change in processor strategy while keeping its gaming-focused identity intact. New claims suggest that Oppo may equip the phone with a new MediaTek chipset instead of a Snapdragon processor, even as key features such as a high-resolution display, large battery, and active cooling remain unchanged. The leak also suggests Oppo may bring built-in fan cooling to cheaper models, though final specifications of the handset remain unclear.

Oppo K15 Turbo Pro May Skip Snapdragon for New MediaTek Dimensity Chip

According to a new Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the high-end version of the K Turbo series, believed to be the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro, may debut with a previously unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. The core specifications will likely include a 6.78-inch flat LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a large battery, and a built-in active cooling fan. The tipster also claims Oppo plans to bring active cooling fans to lower-end models in the future.

oppo k15 turbo pro dcs inline dcs

We have learned previously that MediaTek is expected to introduce a Dimensity 9500e variant as well. The existence of both “9500e” and “9500s” chips could create confusion among buyers, especially if Oppo does not clearly differentiate performance tiers. At this stage, we do not know much about the new chipset or its positioning within the lineup.

These new claims differ from an earlier leak from the same tipster. In that report, the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro was tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The other specifications remained the same, as the previous leak also suggested a 6.78-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution, rounded corners, dust and water resistance, and support for active cooling. Battery capacity was tipped to be 8,000mAh or higher, marking a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

For context, Oppo's K Turbo lineup is already known for aggressive cooling solutions. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, alongside the standard K13 Turbo, was the first phone to launch with inbuilt fan units and air ducts for active cooling. Announced in India in August, it starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro features a 6.80-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It also includes a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber, 80W wired fast charging, bypass charging support, and IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance ratings. With mixed reports now emerging for its successor, more clarity on the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro is expected closer to its official launch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K15 Turbo Pro, Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Specifications, Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Features, Oppo K15 Turbo Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Fact Check: Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows 11 in Rust Using AI?
Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With New MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Chip
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Pad 3 5G to Launch Alongside the Realme 16 Pro Series
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  3. iPhone Fold Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel-Fold Like Design
  4. Why Apple Might Pay a 230 Percent Premium for iPhone 17 Pro RAM in 2026
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Will Launch in China With These Features
  6. Samsung Drops Galaxy S26 Edge As Company Rethinks Ultra-Thin Phones: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG
  8. OnePlus Turbo Display Details Leaked; Could Arrive With This 165Hz Screen
  9. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With This MediaTek Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked as Tipster Reveals Retail Box Ahead of Launch on January 6
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database Ahead of CES 2026
  4. New York Times Reporter, Authors Sue Google, OpenAI, Meta Over AI-Based Copyright Infringement
  5. Power Book IV: Force Season 3 OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About Streaming, Plot, and More
  6. Middle Class Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Movie
  7. Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online??
  8. Apple Expected to Pay 230 Percent Premium for iPhone 17 Pro RAM Chips In 2026: Report
  9. Apple's Foldable iPhone Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel Fold-Like Design, Minimal Crease
  10. Fact Check: Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows 11 in Rust Using AI?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »