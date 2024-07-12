Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC, AI Features Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, AI Features Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 12 5G series comes with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2024 13:01 IST
Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, AI Features Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G (above) have an IP65-rated build

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 12 5G series runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1
  • They have 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 camera sensor
  • e Oppo Reno 12 Pro's screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G were launched in India on Friday (July 12). The new flagship lineup runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipsets and boasts AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They ship with ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and flaunt triple rear camera units led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 camera. The Oppo Reno 12 series was launched in China and select global markets in recent months. The international versions have a similar Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC under the hood. In China, the Reno 12 carries a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition chipset, while the Reno 12 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition SoC.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G price in India, availability

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version and Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is offered in Space Brown and Sunset Gold shades. It will go on sale from July 18. 

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 5G is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It is scheduled to go on sale from July 25 in Astro Silver, Matte Brown and Sunset Peach shades. Both phones will go on sale through Flipkart and Oppo India website.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 12 5G run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1. Oppo is promising three years of OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades for the new phones. They boast a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has HDR10+ support and is touted to deliver 1200nits peak brightness in outdoors. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro's screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, while the Reno 12 has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating.

As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 12 series runs on a custom octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 12 5G series has a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup of the Pro model includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it boasts a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 selfie shooter. The Oppo Reno 12 5G gets the same 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it carries a 32-megapixel front camera.

Both Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G ship with AI-integrated features including AI Summary, AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice, AI Writer, and AI Speak. They offer AI-based camera features including AI Best Face, and AI Eraser 2.0.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 12 5G series include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, IR Blaster and Wi-Fi 6. They have an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and support face unlock feature. They have an IP65-rated build.

Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Reno 12 5G series with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. This fast charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from 1 per cent to 100 percent in just 46 minutes. The Pro model measures 161.4x74.7x7.40mm and weighs 180 grams whereas the vanilla model measures 161.4x74.1x7.6mm and weighs about 177 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 12 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 12 5G Specifications, Oppo, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord 4 Confirmed to Receive Four Android OS Updates; Company Reveals Increased Battery Longevity

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, AI Features Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 to Get as Many Android OS Updates as the OnePlus 12
  3. iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Goes Official
  4. Infinix Note 40X 5G Leaks in Live Image; Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Will Reportedly Launch Before the End of 2024: Expected Specifications
  2. NPCI International Collaborates With Qatar National Bank to Launch QR Code-Based UPI Payments
  3. Samsung Bixby to Reportedly Get a Gen AI Upgrade, Could Compete With Apple Intelligence-Powered Siri
  4. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, AI Features Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord 4 Confirmed to Receive Four Android OS Updates; Company Reveals Increased Battery Longevity
  6. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Transcription Feature for Voice Messages
  7. iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. NBA 2K25 Sets September 6 Release Date, PC Version to Get New-Gen Features
  9. Wear OS 5 Will No Longer Support Watch Faces Not Developed Using WFF, Says Google
  10. OnePlus 12R to Get a Sunset Dune Colour Variant in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »