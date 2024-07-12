Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G were launched in India on Friday (July 12). The new flagship lineup runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipsets and boasts AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They ship with ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and flaunt triple rear camera units led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 camera. The Oppo Reno 12 series was launched in China and select global markets in recent months. The international versions have a similar Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC under the hood. In China, the Reno 12 carries a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition chipset, while the Reno 12 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition SoC.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G price in India, availability

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version and Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is offered in Space Brown and Sunset Gold shades. It will go on sale from July 18.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 5G is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It is scheduled to go on sale from July 25 in Astro Silver, Matte Brown and Sunset Peach shades. Both phones will go on sale through Flipkart and Oppo India website.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 12 5G run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1. Oppo is promising three years of OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades for the new phones. They boast a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has HDR10+ support and is touted to deliver 1200nits peak brightness in outdoors. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro's screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, while the Reno 12 has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating.

As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 12 series runs on a custom octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 12 5G series has a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup of the Pro model includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it boasts a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 selfie shooter. The Oppo Reno 12 5G gets the same 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it carries a 32-megapixel front camera.

Both Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G ship with AI-integrated features including AI Summary, AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice, AI Writer, and AI Speak. They offer AI-based camera features including AI Best Face, and AI Eraser 2.0.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 12 5G series include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, IR Blaster and Wi-Fi 6. They have an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and support face unlock feature. They have an IP65-rated build.

Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Reno 12 5G series with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. This fast charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from 1 per cent to 100 percent in just 46 minutes. The Pro model measures 161.4x74.7x7.40mm and weighs 180 grams whereas the vanilla model measures 161.4x74.1x7.6mm and weighs about 177 grams.

