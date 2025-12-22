ChatGPT is getting another personality upgrade. OpenAI, on Friday, announced a new feature for the chatbot that allows users to adjust its personality traits and response style. Dubbed Characteristics, the new feature is part of the chatbot's personalisation settings, and adds a new layer for users to fine tune how the artificial intelligence (AI) interacts with them. Notably, the new feature is provided on top of the eight preset personalities that users can use to switch the chatbot's voice and tone.

ChatGPT Gets New Characteristics Feature

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced that users can “now adjust specific characteristics in ChatGPT, like warmth, enthusiasm, and emoji use.” It is a new effort by the San Francisco-based AI giant to let users create their preferred version of the chatbot for routine interactions.

The company also points out that adjusting any of the characteristics options will not impact ChatGPT's capabilities. So, its intelligence and accuracy will not be impacted, and simply the delivery of the information will be changed. However, its impact will be felt the most when users have a leisurely conversation with the AI.

There are four different options, all of which can be found by opening the side bar, going to settings (or tapping on your name on the mobile app), and selecting the Personalisation settings. Within that, users can now navigate to Characteristics to find Warm, Enthusiastic, Headers & lists, and Emoji.

Each option can be adjusted across three options of more, default, and less. For instance, changing Warm to more will result in friendlier and more personable responses, while less will keep them more professional and factual. Similarly, changing Enthusiasm to more will let ChatGPT appear more energetic and excited, while dialling it to less will result in a calmer and more neutral voice. Emoji can also be set to more or less. However, there is no option to completely turn off emoji at this point.

Notably, to make major change to the entire personality of ChatGPT, users can also go to Base style and tone in the Personalisation setting and select from one of eight different presets, including Default, Professional, Friendly, Candid, Quirky, Efficient, Nerdy, and Cynical.