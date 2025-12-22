Technology News
English Edition
OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With Adjustable Personality Traits, Response Styles

ChatGPT’s characteristics can now be adjusted via the Personalisation settings.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 December 2025 17:59 IST
OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With Adjustable Personality Traits, Response Styles

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

Each of the new ChatGPT characteristics can be set to more, default, or less

Highlights
  • Users can adjust ChatGPT’s warmth, enthusiasm, and emoji usage
  • Changing this does not impact ChatGPT’s capabilities
  • This option is different from the preset personalities already available
ChatGPT is getting another personality upgrade. OpenAI, on Friday, announced a new feature for the chatbot that allows users to adjust its personality traits and response style. Dubbed Characteristics, the new feature is part of the chatbot's personalisation settings, and adds a new layer for users to fine tune how the artificial intelligence (AI) interacts with them. Notably, the new feature is provided on top of the eight preset personalities that users can use to switch the chatbot's voice and tone.

ChatGPT Gets New Characteristics Feature

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced that users can “now adjust specific characteristics in ChatGPT, like warmth, enthusiasm, and emoji use.” It is a new effort by the San Francisco-based AI giant to let users create their preferred version of the chatbot for routine interactions.

The company also points out that adjusting any of the characteristics options will not impact ChatGPT's capabilities. So, its intelligence and accuracy will not be impacted, and simply the delivery of the information will be changed. However, its impact will be felt the most when users have a leisurely conversation with the AI.

There are four different options, all of which can be found by opening the side bar, going to settings (or tapping on your name on the mobile app), and selecting the Personalisation settings. Within that, users can now navigate to Characteristics to find Warm, Enthusiastic, Headers & lists, and Emoji.

Each option can be adjusted across three options of more, default, and less. For instance, changing Warm to more will result in friendlier and more personable responses, while less will keep them more professional and factual. Similarly, changing Enthusiasm to more will let ChatGPT appear more energetic and excited, while dialling it to less will result in a calmer and more neutral voice. Emoji can also be set to more or less. However, there is no option to completely turn off emoji at this point.

Notably, to make major change to the entire personality of ChatGPT, users can also go to Base style and tone in the Personalisation setting and select from one of eight different presets, including Default, Professional, Friendly, Candid, Quirky, Efficient, Nerdy, and Cynical.

Comments

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, Apps, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
