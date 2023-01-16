Technology News

Paytm Payments Bank Wins Final RBI Nod, Can Operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit

Paytm Payments Bank previously offered bill payment functionality under in-principle authorisation from the RBI.

By Agencies | Updated: 16 January 2023 14:51 IST
Paytm Payments Bank Wins Final RBI Nod, Can Operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit

Photo Credit: Reuters

Paytm went public in India's biggest-ever initial public offering in 2021

Highlights
  • A BBPOU approved firm is allowed to facilitate bill payment services
  • BBPS is owned by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)
  • PPBL will now display all onboarded agent institutions on its website

Paytm Payments Bank on Monday said it has received final approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU). Under Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), a BBPOU is allowed to facilitate bill payment services for electricity, phone, DTH, water, gas insurance, loan repayments, FASTag recharge, education fees, credit card bills and municipal taxes.

BBPS is owned by the National Payments Corporation of India.

So far, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has been undertaking this activity under in-principle authorisation from RBI.

"PPBL has got the final approval from RBI to operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. As an entity under Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), PPBL has got the final authorization to conduct bill payment and aggregation business as a BBPOU," the company said in a statement.

Under RBI's guidance, PPBL will display all agent institutions onboard on its website.

"Our vision is to drive financial inclusion by offering users greater access to digital services. With this approval, we will further increase the adoption of digital payments by merchant billers and enable them with secure, fast and convenient transactions. Through the Paytm app, users can make convenient payments for their bills and benefit from automatic payment and reminder services," a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said.

Last month, the company released its Paytm 2022 Recap report that showed the Delhi-National Capital Region emerged as India's digital payments capital whereas Tamil Nadu's Katpadi is the fastest-growing city for digital payments with 7X growth in 2022. Chennai and Trichy in Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of offline payments on food and beverages while Amritsar saw the highest spending on health and grooming through Paytm.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm
Auto Expo 2023: Recently Concluded Components Show Sees Highest-Ever Visitor Footfall
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Rumoured to Get a Redesigned Hinge With Water Resistance: All Details
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: All Things Phone

Related Stories

Paytm Payments Bank Wins Final RBI Nod, Can Operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Offers Under Rs. 30,000
  2. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G Launched in India, Check Sale Date
  3. Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Prime Video Benefits and Limitations Explained
  4. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  5. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Is Live: Best Offers
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  8. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List
  9. Viacom18 Bags Women's IPL Media Rights for 2023-27 Cycle for Rs. 951 Crore
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: The Best Deals on Smart Home Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. NFTs Worth Over $27,000 Stolen Via Malware Wrapped in Google Ads, Victim Loses Life Savings
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Rumoured to Get a Redesigned Hinge With Water Resistance: All Details
  3. Paytm Payments Bank Wins Final RBI Nod, Can Operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit
  4. Auto Expo 2023: Recently Concluded Components Show Sees Highest-Ever Visitor Footfall
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G India With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Women's IPL: Viacom18 Bags Media Rights for 2023-27 Cycle for Rs. 951 Crore
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup Tipped: Report
  8. The Last of Us, Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  9. Oppo A78 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras, 33W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR to Everything Everywhere All at Once
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.