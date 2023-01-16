Technology News

Auto Expo 2023: Recently Concluded Components Show Sees Highest-Ever Visitor Footfall

Over 1,400 new products were on display at the exhibition, over the course of the Auto Expo 2023 components show.

By ANI | Updated: 16 January 2023 14:43 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/AEMotorShow

Ultraviolette's F99 at the Auto Expo 2023

Highlights
  • Components Show was a four-day event that ended on Sunday
  • A key motivation for it was localising electronics for Indian markets
  • The show involved innovations and futuristic products on display

A large number of people visited the just-concluded 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023 - Components Show.

The four-day event that ended on Sunday saw the highest-ever footfall of 122,500 business delegates from 65 countries. The 800-plus exhibitors from 15 countries with six country pavilions -- France, Germany, Japan, Poland South Korea, and UK, witnessed packed stalls with visitors from India and overseas.

Powering India's growth engine, the auto components show marked the beginning of a new era, with full of opportunities to innovate and Make in India for the World.

Localising electronics for Indian markets was among the key motivations behind organising the event.

The Indian auto component industry in general is on a robust path, with strong rebound seen in almost all segments.

As emerging technologies are set to define the future of Mobility, the theme and focus of the Components show - "Technovation - Global Platform for Future Technologies and Innovation - has aptly set the tone for future areas for innovation for India's auto component industry.

During the course of the event, over 1,400 new products were on display at the exhibition, which reaffirmed the industry's commitment to India's plan for transforming into sustainable and green future mobility.

Some of the innovations and futuristic products on display at Auto Expo 2023 - Components Show included Low Weight Tailgate and Sunroof; Tyre Changing Attachment for EVs; Energy Efficient Power Control Units; Nano-Catalyst for Coating CDPF; Friction Motor Cooling System; Semi-Solid LiIon Cell; On-Board Carger (OBC); Digital Twin Benchmarking, Delta Costing and Iceberg 3.0; PVC Fabric Tarpauline; LSR Components for EVs.

"The event created a lot of excitement amongst the visitors, who were busy with business meetings, networking, and forming new partnerships with Indian and global players present at the show. The Show ended on a positive note with the companies who were not able to get space, putting in their space requests in advance, and the majority of the participants seeking bookings for larger space at the next edition," a statement by the organisers said.

The event was organised jointly by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Auto Expo 2023, Auto Expo
