Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • UPI Reaches Record High of Payments Worth Rs. 12.82 Lakh Crore in December 2022

UPI Reaches Record High of Payments Worth Rs. 12.82 Lakh Crore in December 2022

UPI is an instant real-time payment system which facilitates inter-bank peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 January 2023 22:15 IST
UPI Reaches Record High of Payments Worth Rs. 12.82 Lakh Crore in December 2022

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @DFS

UPI payments earlier had crossed the Rs. 12 lakh crore mark in October 2022

Highlights
  • UPI recorded 730.9 crore transactions in November 2022
  • The transaction is done through mobile in easy steps
  • UPI doesn't charge extra money for digital payments

Payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record high of Rs. 12.82 lakh crore in December. During the month, 782 crore transactions in volume terms were done on the platform, which was launched in 2016.

"UPI has made major contribution in ushering digital payment revolution in the country. In December 2022, UPI has crossed 7.82 billion transactions worth Rs. 12.82 trillion (Rs. 12.82 lakh crore)," the Department of Financial Services said in a tweet on Monday.

Payments through UPI had crossed the Rs. 12 lakh crore mark in October this year.

In November, as many as 730.9 crore transactions worth Rs. 11.90 lakh crore had taken place via UPI.

UPI is an instant real-time payment system which facilitates inter-bank peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. The transaction is done through mobile in easy steps. Besides, there are no charges applicable for UPI transactions.

The inexpensive medium for cashless transactions has been gaining traction month-on-month and 381 banks are live on it.

UPI transactions have increased dramatically in both volume and value terms over the last year, Spice Money founder Dilip Modi said.

"The main advantage of UPI is the convenience it brings with it. UPI allows money to be transferred between multiple accounts without needing separate profiles for each transaction, making it easy for the user to transact. Another reason is that UPI is a simple, fast and secure way of transaction. UPI has been a major tool in driving financial inclusion," he said.

A few days back, Paytm also released its Recap report for 2022, calling Delhi-National Capital Region emerged as India's digital payments capital. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Katpadi was claimed to be the fastest-growing city for digital payments with 7X growth in 2022. It was also noted that the maximum number of payments have been done at 7.23 pm with Wednesday emerging as the busiest day in the week for digital transactions.

 

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: UPI, Paytm, digital transactions
Zomato Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar Quits Company
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022 (Under Rs. 30,000)

Related Stories

UPI Reaches Record High of Payments Worth Rs. 12.82 Lakh Crore in December 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ New Colour Variants Tipped: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy F04 Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is Getting Android 13 Update in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Processor Unveiled
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  7. UPI Reaches Record High of Payments Worth Rs. 12.82 Lakh Crore in December
  8. The 29 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in January
  9. The 41 Most Anticipated Games of 2023
  10. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
#Latest Stories
  1. UPI Reaches Record High of Payments Worth Rs. 12.82 Lakh Crore in December 2022
  2. Zomato Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar Quits Company
  3. Vivo Y35m With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Disney+ Hotstar January 2023: Taaza Khabar, The Menu, The Last of Us, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ New Colour Options Tipped; May Not Launch White Variant
  6. IAMAI Hails 'Industry Friendly' Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
  7. GitHub Users Report Content Domain Blocked in India; May Restrict Access to Open Source Projects, More
  8. Bitcoin Developer Luke Dashjr Loses Over 215 BTC in Hack Attack: Here’s What Happened
  9. Government Moots Self-Regulatory Mechanism, Mandatory Verification for Online Gaming Firms
  10. Redmi 12C With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.