Samsung Wallet to Offer Flight, Movie, Other Ticket Booking Services in India in Partnership with Paytm

As part of this collaboration, Samsung will shortly introduce discounts of up to Rs. 1,150 on first-time bookings via the newly offered services.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2024 16:09 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy users can update the Wallet app to access the new ticket-booking services

Highlights
  • Samsung partners with Paytm to offer ticket-booking services in India
  • Galaxy users can book flights, movies and other tickets via Paytm
  • It will bring a new Referral Programme and discounts for first-time users
Samsung announced a partnership with One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, to facilitate a more streamlined ticket booking experience on Thursday. As part of this collaboration between the South Korean tech giant and the Indian financial services company, Samsung Wallet will now offer ticket booking services for flights, movies, events and more through Paytm. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will now be able to add their tickets purchased outside of the platform to the Wallet app.

Samsung Wallet-Paytm partnership

In a blog post, Samsung said that services offered by Paytm will now be integrated into the Samsung Wallet app. Following this move, users can purchase tickets for flights, movies, shows and events directly through Samsung Wallet. A new 'Add to Samsung Wallet' button has also been introduced, which allows users to add existing tickets to the app.

samsung wallet Samsung Wallet-Paytm Partnership

Samsung Wallet-Paytm Partnership
Photo Credit: Samsung

These services are available to Samsung Galaxy smartphone users and can be utilised by updating the Wallet app. Notably, flight and movie ticket bookings can be made via Paytm, while the Paytm Insider app offers ticket booking for events and shows. According to the company, it will also introduce discounts of up to Rs. 1,150 on first-time bookings via the newly offered services in the future.

In addition to the Paytm partnership, Samsung Wallet is also set to launch a new Referral Programme. Users can earn gift card worth Rs. 100 for every successful registration when they refer someone, but this is capped at Rs. 300. Furthermore, a Samsung Wallet tap and pay offer is also set to be announced soon. It will give users an Amazon gift card worth Rs. 250 after carrying out four tap-and-pay transactions, the company said.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Wallet, Paytm, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
