Samsung announced a partnership with One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, to facilitate a more streamlined ticket booking experience on Thursday. As part of this collaboration between the South Korean tech giant and the Indian financial services company, Samsung Wallet will now offer ticket booking services for flights, movies, events and more through Paytm. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will now be able to add their tickets purchased outside of the platform to the Wallet app.

In a blog post, Samsung said that services offered by Paytm will now be integrated into the Samsung Wallet app. Following this move, users can purchase tickets for flights, movies, shows and events directly through Samsung Wallet. A new 'Add to Samsung Wallet' button has also been introduced, which allows users to add existing tickets to the app.

Photo Credit: Samsung

These services are available to Samsung Galaxy smartphone users and can be utilised by updating the Wallet app. Notably, flight and movie ticket bookings can be made via Paytm, while the Paytm Insider app offers ticket booking for events and shows. According to the company, it will also introduce discounts of up to Rs. 1,150 on first-time bookings via the newly offered services in the future.

In addition to the Paytm partnership, Samsung Wallet is also set to launch a new Referral Programme. Users can earn gift card worth Rs. 100 for every successful registration when they refer someone, but this is capped at Rs. 300. Furthermore, a Samsung Wallet tap and pay offer is also set to be announced soon. It will give users an Amazon gift card worth Rs. 250 after carrying out four tap-and-pay transactions, the company said.

