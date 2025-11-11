Unified Payments Interface, better known as UPI, has revolutionised how individuals in India transact and make payments. The technology has both eliminated the need to carry physical money and the hassle of paying the exact amount, while pushing the country towards a paperless experience. However, on the flip side, the simplicity of the process and the lack of tangible resources can also lead to an increase in expenses if one is not conscious of it.

To ensure financial responsibility and manage your budget better, knowing how to set or reduce daily limits on UPI transactions is very important. Apart from just bad spending habits, the limiters also ensure that users do not lose a lot of money in an online scam or fraud.

Why a UPI Daily Limit Matters

Every time you tap “Send” in your UPI app, you're relying on the infrastructure of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and your bank to keep your funds secure. While UPI offers many advantages, including instant settlement, low cost, and wide adoption, users must also guard against mistakes, phishing attacks, unauthorised transfers, and bad spending habits.

Additionally, by proactively managing how much you send each day, you can reduce exposure if your PIN or device is compromised.

What Are the Current UPI Transfer Limits?

According to NPCI guidelines and major bank disclosures, for standard person-to-person (P2P) or person-to-merchant (P2M) payments, the general daily cap is Rs. 1 lakh per day across all UPI apps. Some apps also have a daily transaction limit set at 20 UPI payments.

For select high-value categories, such as insurance, capital market payments, educational institution fees, travel, and government e-payments, higher limits (up to Rs. 5 lakh per transaction and Rs. 10 lakh per day) have been provisioned by NPCI. Apart from this, banks may also set lower limits for their customers depending on internal policy.

How to Set UPI Payment Limits

Most of the popular UPI apps, including Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, do not support UPI transaction limits. Paytm does support it for Paytm Payments Bank accounts, but general third-party bank-linked transactions are not managed. However, there are alternative ways to set a safety limit on your daily UPI payments. Let us take a look at them.

Setting UPI Payment Limits via Bank Apps: Log into your bank's mobile or netbanking portal and look for UPI transaction limits under “Funds transfer” or “UPI settings. Some banks that allow you to set this limit include HDFC (via Net Banking), ICICI (via iMobile app), and SBI (via YONO app).

Log into your bank's mobile or netbanking portal and look for UPI transaction limits under “Funds transfer” or “UPI settings. Some banks that allow you to set this limit include HDFC (via Net Banking), ICICI (via iMobile app), and SBI (via YONO app). Request your bank: If your bank app or NetBanking platform does not offer this functionality, you can contact your bank and request that they reduce your daily UPI transaction limit.

If your bank app or NetBanking platform does not offer this functionality, you can contact your bank and request that they reduce your daily UPI transaction limit. Use UPI Lite or Digital Wallets: UPI Lite or a digital wallet (offered by many UPI platforms) is a great solution for small, everyday transactions. The UPI Lite limits are Rs. 1,000 per transaction and a total daily cap of Rs. 10,000, with a maximum wallet balance of Rs. 5,000 at any given time. With digital wallets, users can choose the amount they top up with.

If these methods are not feasible or available to you, there are other ways to protect yourself from fraud or to improve your spending discipline. Some of these are listed below:

Use separate accounts: If you want to restrict UPI usage, link a bank account with only a small balance to your UPI app. That way, your maximum exposure is capped naturally.

If you want to restrict UPI usage, link a bank account with only a small balance to your UPI app. That way, your maximum exposure is capped naturally. Enable alerts and notifications: Set SMS or app notifications for each UPI transaction. This gives real-time visibility and helps detect unauthorised usage quickly. It is also good for a daily reminder on how much you've spent.

Set SMS or app notifications for each UPI transaction. This gives real-time visibility and helps detect unauthorised usage quickly. It is also good for a daily reminder on how much you've spent. Limit the number of linked apps: If your bank account is connected to multiple UPI apps, keep the number to a minimum; fewer apps mean fewer potential vulnerabilities.

If your bank account is connected to multiple UPI apps, keep the number to a minimum; fewer apps mean fewer potential vulnerabilities. Turn off UPI when not in use: Some banks allow you to disable UPI transfers temporarily via their app. When you don't need to send money, switching it off reduces risk.

By combining these risk-mitigating measures with a vigilant and proactive approach, you can not only fend off any potential scam or fraud but also build a strong financial discipline.