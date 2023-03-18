Technology News
  Oppo Enco Free 3 to Launch on March 21, to Feature Bamboo Fiber Diaphragm on Sound Unit

Oppo Enco Free 3 is claimed to be the world's first earbuds to feature a bamboo fiber diaphragm in the sound unit.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 18 March 2023 15:50 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo Enco Free 3 TWS earbuds could be offered in Green and White

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Free 3 to succeed Oppo Enco Free 2 earbuds
  • Bamboo fiber units are said to provide clearer, more natural sounds
  • Oppo is also set to launch Find X6 series, Oppo Pad 2 on March 21

Oppo Find X6 series, the company's upcoming flagship smartphones, has officially confirmed to launch in China on March 21. The flagship smartphone series' launch event has been confirmed to be accompanied by the unveiling of Oppo Pad 2. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed another product that will be launched parallely — the Oppo Enco Free 3 truly wireless earbuds (TWS). The company has also released a series of teasers confirming the launch of the new Oppo Enco Free 3 earbuds on March 21.

The upcoming Oppo Enco Free 3 TWS earbuds were officially teased by Oppo through a series of posts on Chinese microblogging website Weibo ahead of its official launch on March 21. The company also shared some key specifications that the TWS earbuds are set to feature.

According to the post, the Oppo Enco Free 3 TWS earbuds will come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that can cover frequencies upto 49dB. The Oppo Enco Free 3 TWS earbuds' output will delivered by a bamboo fiber diaphragm sound unit which, according to the company's claims, makes it the world's first TWS earbuds to feature a such a unit.

In any sound output system, it is the diaphragm that produces sound. The diaphragm is a thin, semi-rigid membrane attached to the voice coil. The vibrations experienced by the membrane causes the air around the magnetic voice coil to move, ultimately producing sound.

The marketing images revealed by the company suggest the upcoming TWS earbuds to sport a stemmed design, while sporting a 'L' and 'R' symbol to mark for left and right-sided earbuds. The charging case is seen sporting an oval design with a translucent upper panel. In terms of colour options, a report by Gizmochina suggests that the TWS earbuds could be offered in Green and White.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Enco Free 2, Oppo Enco Free 3
AIIMS Delhi to Be Equipped With 5G Network by June 30 for Maximum Utilisation of Modern Tech

Comment
 
 

