Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore

PhonePe launched the Indus Appstore in February 2024
Indus Appstore comes pre-installed on Xiaomi and Lava phones
The app marketplace is available in English and 12 other languages
PhonePe's Indus Appstore and Motorola India entered a partnership on Wednesday. Announcing the partnership, PhonePe highlighted that the Indus Appstore will now be available on all Motorola devices in the country. The move expands the Indian app marketplace's footprint to more devices, allowing Android users to choose their preferred source to download and install apps. No financial terms of the partnership was disclosed by either party. Notably, Indus Appstore is available on Xiaomi and Lava smartphones in India as well.
