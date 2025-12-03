Technology News
Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore has entered a partnership with Motorola India on Wednesday.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 December 2025 14:07 IST
Photo Credit: Indus Appstore

Indus Appstore also features an AI-powered voice search tool

Highlights
  • PhonePe launched the Indus Appstore in February 2024
  • Indus Appstore comes pre-installed on Xiaomi and Lava phones
  • The app marketplace is available in English and 12 other languages
PhonePe's Indus Appstore and Motorola India entered a partnership on Wednesday. Announcing the partnership, PhonePe highlighted that the Indus Appstore will now be available on all Motorola devices in the country. The move expands the Indian app marketplace's footprint to more devices, allowing Android users to choose their preferred source to download and install apps. No financial terms of the partnership was disclosed by either party. Notably, Indus Appstore is available on Xiaomi and Lava smartphones in India as well.

Developing. . .

