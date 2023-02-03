Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • India, US, Australia, Japan to Use Machine Learning in Bid to Enhance Quad Members’ National Cyber Capabilities

India, US, Australia, Japan to Use Machine Learning in Bid to Enhance Quad Members’ National Cyber Capabilities

Officials of Australia, India, Japan and the United States met in New Delhi on January 30-31.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 February 2023 12:29 IST
India, US, Australia, Japan to Use Machine Learning in Bid to Enhance Quad Members’ National Cyber Capabilities

Quad Cyber Challenge Campaign aims to promote basic cyber security awareness

Highlights
  • Quad group to focus on tackling Chinese threat in telecom, 6G technology
  • Quad includes Australia, India, Japan and the United States
  • Officials of Quad group met in New Delhi on January 30 and January 31

Quad, an informal grouping of four countries Australia, India, Japan and the United States, has agreed to leverage machine learning and related advanced technologies to enhance cyber security, the White House has said. Officials of Australia, India, Japan and the United States met in New Delhi on January 30-31 for the Quad Senior Cyber Group, during which they reaffirmed their commitment to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient, it said.

In the longer term, the Group committed to leverage machine learning and related advanced technologies to enhance cyber security and establish secure channels for Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and private sector threat information sharing, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

The Group also committed to create a framework and methodology for ensuring supply chain security and resilience for information communication technologies (ICT) and operational technology (OT) systems of critical sectors, it said, adding these objectives form an important part of the future-looking, leading-edge work plan for the Group.

The White House said progress on these objectives will enhance Quad members' national cyber capabilities, lowering the number of serious cyber incidents and improving their response capabilities.

Closer collaboration on machine learning research will enable better detection of network intrusions and improving cyber risk management of critical infrastructure, it said.

The framework for secure threat information sharing by CERTs and private sector entities will enable better real-time cooperation and assessments as cyber incidents arise, the White House said.

“A supply chain methodology will encourage major software services, products, and providers leveraged by governments to adhere to a Quad-endorsed best practice guideline for cyber security ICT and OT requirements for critical infrastructure,” it added.

Observing that telecom security is a core function of national security, the statement said working in conjunction with Quad CET Working Group, the Group will strive to ensure that security-by-design and best practices of cyber security are incorporated in ORAN and 6G technologies.

“Our meeting advanced the Group's positive and ambitious agenda. Quad partners are working together to better secure cyberspace and foster an international digital economy that works for everyone, including regional partners in the Indo-Pacific,” the White House said.

The Quad countries, it said, are committed in the near term to drive more secure software services and products by common Quad government security practices, establish common cyber security requirements for nations' critical infrastructure, conduct a Quad Cyber Challenge (a campaign to raise awareness among our populations and drive action to improve cyber security), collaborating on capacity-building activities and information sharing in the Indo-Pacific region under the Quad Cybersecurity Partnership.

Among other things, the Group discussed the importance of utilising trusted vendors in telecommunications infrastructure as part of our shared commitment to promote safe, resilient networks and technologies, including through exploration of open and interoperable network solutions which are occurring in each of and among our countries, the statement said.

These efforts demonstrate the Quad's commitment to building regional capacity and ensuring the delivery of an open and secure telecommunications infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, it said.

According to the statement, the Quad Cyber Challenge Campaign will promote basic cyber security awareness among individuals, organisations, businesses and governments throughout members to prevent them from becoming victims of cyber crimes and threats that can cause untold financial and personal damage.

“We are committed to provide educational resources to our citizens to increase their cyber security as part of this effort,” it said.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Quad group, Computer Emergency Response Teams, information communication technologies
Moto E13 India Launch Date Set for February 8, Specifications Teased Ahead of Debut
Amazon Halts Fresh Stores Expansion; Firm Still Grasping for Success With Supermarkets, CEO Andy Jassy Says
Featured video of the day
How Apps are Enabling Truckers and Shippers
India, US, Australia, Japan to Use Machine Learning in Bid to Enhance Quad Members’ National Cyber Capabilities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Ant-Man 3 to Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada, the 7 Biggest Movies in February
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  4. ‘Was Expected’: No Mention of Crypto in India’s Budget Explained by Insiders
  5. Twitter Has Begun Interest Payments on Elon Musk’s Buyout Bank Debt
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  8. Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Check Price
  9. The 26 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in February
  10. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 Design Revealed in Leaked Video Ahead of Launch on February 9: All Details
  2. Australia To Bring New Crypto Plan to Protect its Investors From Financial Risk
  3. Alphabet, Meta Earnings Decline Suggests Uncertain 2023 for Digital Ads Industry, Big Tech
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Said to Feature Increased Heat Dissipation Area
  5. Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Releases May 4 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  7. Amazon Halts Fresh Stores Expansion; Firm Still Grasping for Success With Supermarkets, CEO Andy Jassy Says
  8. India, US, Australia, Japan to Use Machine Learning in Bid to Enhance Quad Members’ National Cyber Capabilities
  9. Moto E13 India Launch Date Set for February 8, Specifications Teased Ahead of Debut
  10. Budget 2023: Extend Camera Lens Duty Concession to Other Electronic Segments ELCINA Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.