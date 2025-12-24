Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online??

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama that explores intense emotions, one-sided love, and the fine line between affection and obsession.
Photo Credit: IMDb
We got a pretty strong vibe that Tere Ishk Mein plays out like a revengeful story dressed as love. Which has already been enacted by Kriti Sanon and Dhanush. As a director, it falls under the category of one of Anand L. Rai's more thought-out projects. Theatrical release: November 28, 2025. A successful one on celluloid, as it touched many hearts with plenty of heartwarming emotions. A romantic drama that explores the passionate relationship between the two, which unfortunately has to break off for some reason - it's a pretty interesting premise to learn.
Tere Ishk Mein might get released on January 23, 2026 after its threatical run is completed. The movie released on November 28, 2025.
The film is not peppy, it is not soft, but it is very gripping, and it brutally narrates the unilateral attachment, and the dependence on one person and the kind of engraving that a single soul can do to a one, and he eventually has to make some decisions that change the individuality. It has its social background set, and the tale speaks regarding obsession and additionally the emotional intelligence of how love can make two opposites attract.
Anand L Rai has directed the film. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the lead roles. The film is produced by Anand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar.
The film is quite popular among the audience for its unique tale of love wrapped in arrogance, revenge and emotions. It has a 7.6 out of 10 IMDb rating, and since the trailer, it has a social media hubbub.
