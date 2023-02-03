Technology News

Moto E13 India Launch Date Set for February 8, Specifications Teased Ahead of Debut

Moto E13 will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2023
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto E13 will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box

Moto E13 launch in India will take place next week, the company confirmed on Thursday. Motorola has officially announced that the entry-level budget smartphone will make its debut in the country on February 8. A landing page teasing the arrival of the Moto E13 is now live on the e-commerce portal Flipkart, teasing the phone's design and some of its key specifications. The phone has already been launched in select markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The Moto E13 is expected to offer most of the features available on the global variant.

A landing page for its upcoming Moto E13 smartphone on Flipkart has confirmed the launch date of the phone in India. It also teases the design and specifications of the phone. The latest budget offering from the company is set to make its debut in India on February 13. The page further reveals that the phone will be powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC and will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

According to the teaser, the Moto E13 will be available in 2GB and 4GB RAM variants, paired with 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot. Notably, the Moto E13 model for other countries is equipped with only 2GB of RAM.

The phone will be launched in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White colour options. It will run on Android 13, the most recent version of Google's operating system. The company has also revealed that the upcoming Moto E13 will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen.

Additionally, the phone will feature Dolby Atmos support, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack located at the top of the phone. The design of the phone shows a waterdrop-style notch at the top to house the selfie camera and the bezels around the display appear to be thick.

The Moto E13 has already been launched in other regions including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. In Europe, it costs EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for the 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The company is yet to provide details of pricing and availability for the handset, which is expected to go on sale via Flipkart.

