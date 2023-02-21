Technology News

Qualcomm Launches Paid Cloud Software Service Qualcomm Aware to Track Goods

Qualcomm Aware works with Qualcomm chips that go into tracking devices for shipping containers, pallets, packages and other parts of supply chains.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 February 2023 18:17 IST
Qualcomm Launches Paid Cloud Software Service Qualcomm Aware to Track Goods

Photo Credit: Reuters

Qualcomm did not publicly announce pricing for the new service

Highlights
  • Qualcomm is the world's biggest provider of chips for smartphones
  • Most of those trackers are made by third parties
  • The service also aims to make better use of the data from the chips

Qualcomm on Tuesday said it is launching a paid cloud software service to help companies that use its chips keep tabs on goods as they move through the supply chain.

The San Diego, California company is the world's biggest provider of chips that help smartphones connect to mobile data networks. But Qualcomm has used its wireless communication specialty to enter other markets where devices need to talk to the internet, such as automobiles and factories.

Qualcomm Aware, as the new service is called, works with Qualcomm chips that go into tracking devices for shipping containers, pallets, packages and other parts of supply chains to help companies track where their goods and materials are.

Most of those trackers are made by third parties, but Qualcomm makes a few devices of its own, such as a tilt sensor that can be attached to utility poles to report whether they have toppled over during storms.

Qualcomm has already shipped hundreds of millions of the chips involved, which typically cost less than $10 each (nearly Rs. 830), Jeff Torrance, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm's smart connected systems business, told Reuters in an interview.

The software service announced Tuesday aims to let Qualcomm customers program their chips from one central spot, with updates sent to the chips over the air.

The service also aims to make better use of the data from the chips.

Torrance said Qualcomm's software will connect to other cloud-based such as Microsoft's Dynamics 365 service, which corporations use to keep tabs on their inventory and supplies.

Companies could use the two systems to build things like virtual dashboards that show where all of a firm's inventory is at a given moment.

Qualcomm did not publicly announce pricing for the new service, but it represents a push to make more money off its chips by charging when the chip is sold then for cloud-based services using the chip afterward.

"We believe there's value in the chip and in the cloud service," Torrance told Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Qualcomm Aware, cloud software service
Lava Yuva 2 Pro With Up To 7GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQB: First Looks

Related Stories

Qualcomm Launches Paid Cloud Software Service Qualcomm Aware to Track Goods
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  2. Jio True 5G Launches in 20 Cities Across 11 States, Union Territories in India
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
  4. Google Pixel Fold Battery Capacity, Weight Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Avatar 2 Has Collected $2.243 Billion, Now 3rd Biggest Release of All Time
  6. Croma Magical Summer Sale: Best Deals on Home Appliances
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Said to Get Bigger Cover Display
  8. All You Need to Know About the UPI-PayNow Cross-Border Payments Integration
  9. Lava Yuva 2 Pro Launched in India At This Price
  10. OnePlus 11R Pre-Orders Go Live in India, Includes Free OnePlus Buds Z2
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Launches Paid Cloud Software Service Qualcomm Aware to Track Goods
  2. Lava Yuva 2 Pro With Up To 7GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Vivo X Fold 2 Tipped to Be First Foldable Phone to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 120W Fast Charging
  4. Telcos' Body COAI Says Mid-Band 6GHz Spectrum Needed for Mobile Operators, 5G Services
  5. Android Devices in India Could Soon Ship With Fewer Google Apps Under New ‘IMADA’ Licence
  6. Jio True 5G Launches in 20 More Cities Across 11 States, Union Territories in India
  7. UPI-PayNow Linkage Would Take Bilateral Relations to Greater Heights: Singaporean Envoy
  8. OnePlus Foldable Won't Be a Rebadged Oppo Find N2, Could Launch in Q3 2023: Report
  9. Infinix InBook Y1 Plus With 15.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Hackers Begin Selling Data Centre Logins for World's Largest Corporations Including Microsoft and Apple
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.