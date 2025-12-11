Technology News
CP Plus and Qualcomm Partner to Introduce AI-Powered Video Intelligence Systems in India

CP Plus and Qualcomm partner on AI enabled video systems that analyse footage on site and deliver real time insights.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 December 2025 16:07 IST
CP Plus and Qualcomm Partner to Introduce AI-Powered Video Intelligence Systems in India

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

The AI-powered video surveillance systems can be used by enterprises, retail, and public infrastructure

Highlights
  • These video cameras use Qualcomm Dragonwing processors
  • Real-time video analytics is enabled by the Qualcomm Insight Platform
  • CP Plus says due to edge AI, the exposure to external networks is low
CP Plus announced a partnership with Qualcomm Technologies on Thursday. As part of this collaboration, the two companies will develop a new generation of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video intelligence solutions for industrial, public infrastructure, homes, and enterprise environments in India. The companies said the partnership combines CP Plus' nationwide presence in the video security market with Qualcomm's edge AI processors and video analytics platform. The goal is to build systems that process video directly on site and generate real time insights and reduce reliance on central servers.

CP Plus and Qualcomm Announce India-Focused Partnership

In a press release, the two companies highlighted the details of the collaboration as well as the technology behind these video surveillance systems. The AI-enabled systems will be powered by Qualcomm's Dragonwind processors and its Insight platform. As a result, these devices will be able to process certain data on-device and rest of the analytics can be obtained via on-edge systems.

For the unaware, an edge device inside a video management system can analyse footage locally rather than sending it to a remote data centre. For end users, this can reduce the time it takes for alerts to trigger, help keep sensitive footage within the premises and lower network dependence.

The Qualcomm Insight Platform provides tools for detection, object tracking, and activity recognition. It can also create summaries of long footage and generate alerts when unusual patterns appear. The companies said the system is built to operate in high volume environments such as factories, warehouses and public spaces where constant monitoring is required.

CP Plus manufactured security solutions will also include an in-built AI assistant that uses a large language model (LLM). Users can type questions such as what happened in a particular zone during a shift, or ask the system to pull up moments related to a specific worker or event.

"The collaboration between Qualcomm and CP Plus represents an important development in integrating advanced AI and edge-processing capabilities within India's security sector. By combining Qualcomm's technology expertise with CP Plus' extensive market presence, this collaboration has the potential to support Indian OEMs and contribute to the broader goals of the India's AI journey,” said Abhishek Singh, DG NIC & Additional Secretary-MeitY & CEO-India AI Mission.

Some of the use cases of these AI systems include identifying blocked pathways in a public area, checking whether workers are wearing safety equipment, measuring crowd density at a venue, or helping security teams react quickly in emergencies. In retail, stores could analyse movement patterns to optimise layouts. Enterprises could automate routine audits by using AI to identify missing steps or anomalies in daily operations.

Comments

Further reading: CP Plus, Qualcomm, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI videos
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
