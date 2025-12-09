Qualcomm announced the acquisition of Augentix, a company known for low-power image signal processors (ISP) and multimedia chipsets, on Tuesday. The move marks an expansion of the San Diego-based chipmaker's hardware ecosystem for its Insight Platform. As per the company, the deal will help scale its edge artificial intelligence (AI) camera deployments across enterprise, industrial and public-infrastructure use cases while maintaining unified software control. Additionally, the semiconductor giant says the move aligns with India's growing demand for secure and locally supported IP camera solutions, especially as digital public-infrastructure projects accelerate nationwide.

Qualcomm Says Its Acquisition of Augentix Could Help Indian Market

In a press release, Qualcomm stated that the acquisition will allow it to offer a broader range of smart-camera solutions, from cost-optimised designs to high-performance devices, while ensuring consistency in software, analytics and management tools used across deployments. The move also enables the company to tap into Augentix' tech stack as well as production-ready components that can be used in its offerings.

“India has a growing need for secure, scalable and trusted IP camera platforms as public and enterprise infrastructure digitizes at speed. Qualcomm's acquisition of Augentix will provide a competent alternative for the trusted supply chain for the local ecosystem, empower Indian OEMs & ODMs, and enable cost-effective yet high-performance solutions designed for India and beyond," said Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, R&D Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

By integrating Augentix technologies, the Insight Platform will support configurations that span low-power sensing for low-risk zones and high-end analytics-first cameras suitable for critical security environments.

Augentix, founded in 2014, specialises in multimedia signal processing for high-resolution and low-power video applications. Its technologies support enterprise surveillance, consumer video and embedded camera systems. “Joining forces enables us to accelerate product development, expand our footprint in India, and support customers with a broader advanced camera portfolio built for AI-driven insight and impactful deployment at scale,” said Hung-Chi Fan, CEO, Augentix, reacting to the acquisition announcement.

According to Qualcomm, Augentix solutions will become a core part of the Insight Platform, improving availability, interoperability and support for partners building edge AI camera deployments in India and globally.