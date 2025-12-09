Technology News
English Edition

Qualcomm Acquires Augentix to Expand Smart Camera Portfolio and Insight Platform

Qualcomm said the acquisition of Augentix will allow it to offer more configurable portfolio of smart camera solutions.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 December 2025 17:08 IST
Qualcomm Acquires Augentix to Expand Smart Camera Portfolio and Insight Platform

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

The acquisition will expand the hardware ecosystem for the Qualcomm Insight platform

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Augentix is a provider of ISPs and multimedia SoCs
  • The company was founded in 2014
  • Financial details of the acquisition was not disclosed
Advertisement

Qualcomm announced the acquisition of Augentix, a company known for low-power image signal processors (ISP) and multimedia chipsets, on Tuesday. The move marks an expansion of the San Diego-based chipmaker's hardware ecosystem for its Insight Platform. As per the company, the deal will help scale its edge artificial intelligence (AI) camera deployments across enterprise, industrial and public-infrastructure use cases while maintaining unified software control. Additionally, the semiconductor giant says the move aligns with India's growing demand for secure and locally supported IP camera solutions, especially as digital public-infrastructure projects accelerate nationwide.

Qualcomm Says Its Acquisition of Augentix Could Help Indian Market

In a press release, Qualcomm stated that the acquisition will allow it to offer a broader range of smart-camera solutions, from cost-optimised designs to high-performance devices, while ensuring consistency in software, analytics and management tools used across deployments. The move also enables the company to tap into Augentix' tech stack as well as production-ready components that can be used in its offerings.

“India has a growing need for secure, scalable and trusted IP camera platforms as public and enterprise infrastructure digitizes at speed. Qualcomm's acquisition of Augentix will provide a competent alternative for the trusted supply chain for the local ecosystem, empower Indian OEMs & ODMs, and enable cost-effective yet high-performance solutions designed for India and beyond," said Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, R&D Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

By integrating Augentix technologies, the Insight Platform will support configurations that span low-power sensing for low-risk zones and high-end analytics-first cameras suitable for critical security environments.

Augentix, founded in 2014, specialises in multimedia signal processing for high-resolution and low-power video applications. Its technologies support enterprise surveillance, consumer video and embedded camera systems. “Joining forces enables us to accelerate product development, expand our footprint in India, and support customers with a broader advanced camera portfolio built for AI-driven insight and impactful deployment at scale,” said Hung-Chi Fan, CEO, Augentix, reacting to the acquisition announcement.

According to Qualcomm, Augentix solutions will become a core part of the Insight Platform, improving availability, interoperability and support for partners building edge AI camera deployments in India and globally.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Augentix, Processors, Chipsets, Acquisition, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
The Android Show: Google Teases AI Smart Glasses Alongside Likeness, PC Connect For Samsung Galaxy XR Headset

Related Stories

Qualcomm Acquires Augentix to Expand Smart Camera Portfolio and Insight Platform
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling at This Price
  3. Realme Narzo 90 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. OnePlus Pad Go 2 First Impressions
  5. iPhone 16 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone in Q3 2025
  6. OnePlus Watch Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  7. Honor Magic 8 Lite With 7,500mAh Battery, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched
  8. GTA 6 Roundup: Price in India, Launch Date, System Requirements and More
  9. Paramount Launches Hostile Bid to Derail Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal
  10. Truecaller's New Feature Can Protect the Entire Family from Scams
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Shares Safety Guardrails for Chrome Browser’s Agentic Capabilities
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extended Repair Program for Specific Hardware Issues Announced
  3. Qualcomm Acquires Augentix to Expand Smart Camera Portfolio and Insight Platform
  4. Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders Alongside Moto Tag 2; Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Tipped to Offer Stylus Support
  5. The Android Show: Google Teases AI Smart Glasses Alongside Likeness, PC Connect For Samsung Galaxy XR Headset
  6. Truecaller Introduces New Feature to Protect the Entire Family from Call-Based Scams
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Now Available to Pre-Order in China: Price, Specifications
  8. Starlink Executive Clarifies: India Pricing Was a 'Glitch', Still Awaiting Launch Approval
  9. Honor Robot Phone to Enter Mass Production in H1 2026, Tipster Claims
  10. Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »