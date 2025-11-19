Qualcomm on Wednesday announced the launch date of its upcoming flagship chipset, named Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. The latest addition to the Snapdragon 8 platform is expected to sit below the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in the company's lineup. While its specifications remain under wraps, reports suggest that the SoC could deliver performance almost at par with the aforementioned silicon. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is expected to use the same Adreno GPU as the 8 Elite Gen 5.

In a Weibo post, Qualcomm announced that it will unveil the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset in China on November 26. This puts its launch date exactly two months after the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which took place in November.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 launch date

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Qualcomm

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the upcoming octa-core chipset from Qualcomm will comprise two prime cores clocked at 3.80GHz and six performance cores operating at 3.32GHz. This architecture corroborates previous claims by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese).

The SoC may feature the Adreno 840 GPU, which the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 also comes with. However, the number of physical processing units in the GPU may be reduced to cut down on costs. Despite this, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5's GPU could still run at the same 1.2GHz clock speed as the flagship SoC.

In terms of benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset allegedly scored 3,000 points in single-core and 10,000 points in multi-core during early Geekbench tests. Meanwhile, previous reports suggest the chip may deliver an AnTuTu score of more than 3.3 million. Additionally, the Qualcomm silicon is speculated to be able to maintain over 100 frames per second in the GFXBench Aztec Ruins 1440p benchmark.

While the SoC is yet to be announced, three upcoming phones are expected to use it. This includes the OnePlus Ace 6T, which could be introduced as the OnePlus 15R in the global markets. The Vivo S50 could also debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and it may come as the Vivo X300 FE globally. Lastly, both the Redmi Turbo and Poco F8 could also use it.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.