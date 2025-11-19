Technology News
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Launch Date in China: What to Expect

The upcoming chipset is expected to feature the same Adreno 840 GPU as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 November 2025 09:24 IST
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Launch Date in China: What to Expect

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 could sit below the 8 Elite Gen 5 in the company's lineup

Highlights
  • Qualcomm will unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset on November 26
  • Early Geekbench scores hit 3,000 single-core and 10,000 multi-core points
  • OnePlus 15R, Vivo S50, and Poco F8 are reported to use this chip
Qualcomm on Wednesday announced the launch date of its upcoming flagship chipset, named Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. The latest addition to the Snapdragon 8 platform is expected to sit below the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in the company's lineup. While its specifications remain under wraps, reports suggest that the SoC could deliver performance almost at par with the aforementioned silicon. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is expected to use the same Adreno GPU as the 8 Elite Gen 5.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Launch Date

In a Weibo post, Qualcomm announced that it will unveil the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset in China on November 26. This puts its launch date exactly two months after the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which took place in November.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the upcoming octa-core chipset from Qualcomm will comprise two prime cores clocked at 3.80GHz and six performance cores operating at 3.32GHz. This architecture corroborates previous claims by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese).

The SoC may feature the Adreno 840 GPU, which the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 also comes with. However, the number of physical processing units in the GPU may be reduced to cut down on costs. Despite this, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5's GPU could still run at the same 1.2GHz clock speed as the flagship SoC.

In terms of benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset allegedly scored 3,000 points in single-core and 10,000 points in multi-core during early Geekbench tests. Meanwhile, previous reports suggest the chip may deliver an AnTuTu score of more than 3.3 million. Additionally, the Qualcomm silicon is speculated to be able to maintain over 100 frames per second in the GFXBench Aztec Ruins 1440p benchmark.

While the SoC is yet to be announced, three upcoming phones are expected to use it. This includes the OnePlus Ace 6T, which could be introduced as the OnePlus 15R in the global markets. The Vivo S50 could also debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and it may come as the Vivo X300 FE globally. Lastly, both the Redmi Turbo and Poco F8 could also use it.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Specifications, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
New AppleCare+ Coverage Options in India Announced With Theft and Loss Protection for iPhone

