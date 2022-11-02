Technology News
loading

Tech Mahindra Supports Moonlighting as It Is a Digital Company and Not a Legacy One, CEO Says

Tech Mahindra says it is yet to announce a moonlighting policy because it must be compliant with local laws in over 90 countries that it operates in.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 2 November 2022 16:19 IST
Tech Mahindra Supports Moonlighting as It Is a Digital Company and Not a Legacy One, CEO Says

Moonlighting is an issue that has divided the Indian IT industry

Highlights
  • Mahindra group company is yet to come out with a policy on moonlighting
  • Policy must be compliant in 90 plus operating countries
  • The firm's CEO emphasised digital companies work in a newer fashion

Tech Mahindra, one of the earliest backers of moonlighting, is a digital company and not a legacy one, which makes it support side hustles, a top official said on Tuesday. The Mahindra group company is yet to come out with a policy on this aspect because it must be something which will be compliant with local laws in over 90 countries it operates in, the company's managing director and chief executive C P Gurnani told reporters here.

Moonlighting has become an issue which has divided the otherwise united $220-billion (roughly Rs. 18, 20,600) Indian IT industry, with firms like Wipro, TCS, IBM going public with their concerns on it.

"There is a difference between legacy and digital (company). We are a digital company," Gurnani told reporters, when asked if he was surprised with the way his peers have reacted to the issue.

Gurnani was quick to add that he does not wish to comment on competition.

In a broad sense, 'digital' refers to new-age deals which go beyond those structured on older ways of services delivery.

Gurnani said the company expects staffers to come forward and disclose about being employed with some other company, adding that key aspects like values, ethics, transparency should not be compromised.

"As a CEO, I am happy if somebody is productive...All I am saying is that take permission and tell us what you are working on. It helps him or her also," Gurnani said.

He made it clear that at present, there is no policy at the company which allows any of its over 1.63 lakh employees to take two jobs without permission and made it clear that it can also act if it detects any violation.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tech Mahindra, Moonlighting
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Lets You Use Leica M-Series Lenses With Phone, Offers Focus Peaking, More

Related Stories

Tech Mahindra Supports Moonlighting as It Is a Digital Company and Not a Legacy One, CEO Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  2. CBDC Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  3. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  6. Tech Mahindra Supports Moonlighting as It Is a Digital Company, CEO Says
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
  2. Tinder's Paying Users Increase by 7 Percent as Match Forecasts Flat Q4 Revenue Amid Weak Economy
  3. Central Bank Digital Currency Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  4. Deribit Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange Hot Wallets Hacked for $28 Million, Withdrawals Halted: Details
  5. Google Lens Icon Added to Search Homepage, Street View App Reportedly Shutting Down in 2023
  6. Airtel 5G Users Cross 1 Million Mark Less Than a Month After 5G Rollout: All Details
  7. Elon Musk Could Soon Make Twitter's Edit Button Available to Everyone For Free: Report
  8. New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
  9. Foxconn Continues Closed Loop Production as China Imposes Lockdown on 600,000 People Around iPhone Plant
  10. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked, Company Plans to Ship 291 Million Units: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.