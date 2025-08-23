Music buffs are spoilt for choice today, with a plethora of music streaming apps available on the market. The list of options becomes even more expansive if you're in India, with local companies like JioSaavn competing with Apple Music, Spotify, and others. While some of these platforms offer a basic tier that offers free, ad-supported music streaming, you have to pay to access others. Fortunately, telecom operators in India have recently partnered with popular music streaming platforms to offer complimentary access with certain recharge plans.

Airtel and Jio are prime examples of this, offering free subscriptions to Apple Music and JioSaavn, respectively. However, if you're looking to switch from your existing telecom provider to one of the aforementioned ones to avail of the offers, it can be quite confusing to pick out the ideal one.

But fret not, we have got your back. We, at Gadgets 360, have tried and tested both of these platforms. In this article, we compare the complimentary JioSaavn and Apple Music subscriptions you get with Jio and Airtel, respectively, to help you make an informed choice.

JioSaavn Pro on Jio vs Apple Music Free Subscription on Airtel: What is the Offer?

Jio: Jio is offering consumers a JioSaavn Pro subscription for three months at no additional cost. It can be availed of through the MyJio app and is valid for both prepaid and postpaid Jio users in India.

However, the offer does not apply to users with existing JioSaavn subscriptions.

Airtel: Meanwhile, Airtel is offering a free subscription to Apple Music to prepaid and postpaid users in India for six months. To avail of the offer, Airtel users need to first claim it in the Airtel Thanks app by recharging with select plans and then link their Apple account.

Once the offer period ends, a monthly charge will be incurred if they wish to continue using Apple Music.

JioSaavn Pro on Jio vs Apple Music Free Subscription on Airtel: What Do You Get?

JioSaavn Pro: The JioSaavn Pro subscription allows users to enjoy uninterrupted music streaming without advertisements. They can download songs in the app and listen to them offline, without requiring internet. The subscription also enables music streaming in higher quality, at 320kbps, which is currently the highest bitrate for MP3 files.

The subscription carries an additional benefit for Reliance Jio users. They can set unlimited JioTunes for their Jio number.

Apple Music: The Apple Music subscription grants users access to a catalogue of over 100 million songs and offline availability of tracks. It offers features such as lossless audio streaming, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, time-synced lyrics, and a karaoke mode-like Sing feature.

Apart from this, there are collaborative playlists and exclusive access to live-streamed performances, in-depth interviews, and round-the-clock live radio shows.

JioSaavn Pro on Jio vs Apple Music Free Subscription on Airtel: Availability

JioSaavn Pro: JioSaavn is available as an app for both Android and iOS devices. It is also available on the iPad and desktop. You can also access the music streaming platform on the web.

Apple Music: Apple Music is available on Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It is also offered on Android smartphones, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and other platforms. You can also stream music at music.apple.com.

JioSaavn Pro on Jio vs Apple Music Free Subscription on Airtel: How Much Do They Cost?

JioSaavn Pro: JioSaavn Pro plans in India start at Rs. 89 per month for individual users. A Student plan is available at only Rs. 49 per month. Duo and Family plans are priced at Rs. 129 and Rs. 149, respectively, for two months.

Users can also access the service at Rs. 5 per day.

Apple Music: Apple Music is priced at Rs. 99 per month in India for the Individual plan. Multiple users can also get a single subscription courtesy of the Family plan, costing Rs. 149 per month.

Currently, Apple's Student plan is the most inexpensive way of streaming Apple Music in India, priced at Rs. 59.

JioSaavn Pro on Jio vs Apple Music Free Subscription on Airtel: Which is Better?

When compared, Airtel's Apple Music offer is a better proposition. One of the key reasons is the longer duration. You get six months of Apple Music with Airtel, compared to three months of JioSaavn with Jio. Apart from this, Apple Music appears to be a more feature-rich platform, offering Spatial Audio, lossless streaming, and a karaoke mode-like Sing feature.

Although JioSaavn has an ad-supported tier, Apple offers exclusive content such as live-streamed performances and round-the-clock radio shows, which make it more appealing.

