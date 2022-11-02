Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Lets You Use Leica M Series Lenses With Phone, Offers Focus Peaking, More

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Lets You Use Leica M-Series Lenses With Phone, Offers Focus Peaking, More

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept supports focus peaking, zebra lines, histograms, and other common tools.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 November 2022 15:29 IST
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Lets You Use Leica M-Series Lenses With Phone, Offers Focus Peaking, More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept seems to have a unique rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept comes with Leica optics
  • Promo video suggests two 1-inch sensors on the phone
  • Xiaomi 12S Ultra has triple rear cameras

Xiaomi has shown the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept smartphone with an interchangeable lens similar to a DSLR camera. The Chinese smartphone brand has released a video teasing the complete design and optical details of the smartphone co-developed by Leica. The new Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept allows users to attach a camera lens to the smartphone camera. Xiaomi claims that users can attach Leica's professional M-series camera lenses to the smartphone's camera. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept is equipped with two 1-inch sensors, instead of the one in the vanilla Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The new model could debut as the first handset with support for interchangeable lenses.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept was showcased by Xiaomi on Wednesday in a video via its official Weibo handle. The new device comes as a joint effort between Xiaomi and Leica and allows to attach a Leica M-series lens module to the phone.

As per the video, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept has two 1-inch sensors. The secondary lens is installed at the centre of the image field and can receive light directly from the external lens. It is claimed to reduce light loss while capturing sharp images. The surface has a sapphire glass coating to protect it from scratches and can be customised with Leica M-series lenses.

The Concept model is claimed to support focus peaking, zebra lines, histograms, and other common tools, and is capable of shooting 10bit RAW format files. Xiaomi hasn't revealed many other details including the specification of the upcoming device. We can expect more teasers about the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept in the coming days.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra with Leica optics was introduced earlier in July this year. It features a 6.73-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with the phone using second-generation LTPO technology for enabling an energy-efficient display viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup also includes a 48-megapixel camera sensor that is available under a periscope-shaped lens and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The rear camera setup also includes laser autofocus and is paired with an LED flash module. Further, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,860mAh battery that supports 67W wired and 50W wireless charging, are some of the other key specifications of the phone.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept, Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Specifications, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Leica, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 7 Pro Clears JerryRigEverything Durability Test, While Suffering Significant Bending
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Lets You Use Leica M-Series Lenses With Phone, Offers Focus Peaking, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  2. CBDC Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  3. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  6. Tech Mahindra Supports Moonlighting as It Is a Digital Company, CEO Says
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
  2. Tinder's Paying Users Increase by 7 Percent as Match Forecasts Flat Q4 Revenue Amid Weak Economy
  3. Central Bank Digital Currency Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  4. Deribit Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange Hot Wallets Hacked for $28 Million, Withdrawals Halted: Details
  5. Google Lens Icon Added to Search Homepage, Street View App Reportedly Shutting Down in 2023
  6. Airtel 5G Users Cross 1 Million Mark Less Than a Month After 5G Rollout: All Details
  7. Elon Musk Could Soon Make Twitter's Edit Button Available to Everyone For Free: Report
  8. New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
  9. Foxconn Continues Closed Loop Production as China Imposes Lockdown on 600,000 People Around iPhone Plant
  10. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked, Company Plans to Ship 291 Million Units: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.