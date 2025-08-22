Red Magic 10 Pro was launched in global markets in December last year, and now the ZTE sub-brand Nubia seems to be working on its successor. Ahead of the official announcement, the purported Red Magic 11 Pro has been spotted in the Geekbench database, and it is expected to feature the model number Nubia NX809J. The listing suggests that Nubia could equip its next gamer focused handset with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. The listing also indicates that presence of Google's Android 16 operating system and 16GB of RAM.

Red Magic 11 Pro Geekbench Scores Hint at Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC

An unannounced Red Magic handset has been spotted on Geekbench with the identifier Nubia NX809J. This model number is believed to pertain to the Red Magic 11 Pro. The listing reveals that the handset scored 10,742 points and 3,309 points in the multi-core and single-core tests, respectively.

The listing shows the presence of an eight-core CPU with a motherboard codenamed 'canoe'. The chip has two CPU cores clocked at 4.19 GHz and six cores capped at 3.63GHz. This CPU speed and codename are likely to be associated with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. This mobile platform will be announced at the Snapdragon Summit next month.

The Geekbench listing also shows that the Nubia NX809J phone has 14.87GB of memory, and it could arrive with 16GB of RAM. The benchmark listing suggests the phone will run on Android 16.

Red Magic 10 Pro Price, Specifications

The Red Magic 11 Pro is expected to debut with upgrades over the Red Magic 10 Pro, which was launched in December 2024, a month after its initial debut in China at $649 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant.

The Red Magic 10 Pro features a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,216×2,688 pixels) BOE Q9+ AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E40 sensor and a 16-megapixel under-display front-facing camera. The handset is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.