Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Red Magic 11 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Appears on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon

Red Magic 11 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Appears on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon

A new handset with the model number Nubia NX809J gives us our first look at the performance of the purported Red Magic 11 Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 19:11 IST
Red Magic 11 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Appears on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Nubia

Red Magic 10 Pro has 6.8-inch display with 1.5K resolution

Highlights
  • An unannounced Red Magic handset has been spotted on Geekbench
  • The listing reveals the handset's motherboard is codenamed 'canoe'
  • The benchmark listing suggests Android 16 on the Red Magic 11 Pro
Advertisement

Red Magic 10 Pro was launched in global markets in December last year, and now the ZTE sub-brand Nubia seems to be working on its successor. Ahead of the official announcement, the purported Red Magic 11 Pro has been spotted in the Geekbench database, and it is expected to feature the model number Nubia NX809J. The listing suggests that Nubia could equip its next gamer focused handset with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. The listing also indicates that presence of Google's Android 16 operating system and 16GB of RAM.

Red Magic 11 Pro Geekbench Scores Hint at Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC

An unannounced Red Magic handset has been spotted on Geekbench with the identifier Nubia NX809J. This model number is believed to pertain to the Red Magic 11 Pro. The listing reveals that the handset scored 10,742 points and 3,309 points in the multi-core and single-core tests, respectively.

redmagic 11 pro geekbench Red Magic 11 Pro

The listing shows the presence of an eight-core CPU with a motherboard codenamed 'canoe'. The chip has two CPU cores clocked at 4.19 GHz and six cores capped at 3.63GHz. This CPU speed and codename are likely to be associated with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. This mobile platform will be announced at the Snapdragon Summit next month.

The Geekbench listing also shows that the Nubia NX809J phone has 14.87GB of memory, and it could arrive with 16GB of RAM. The benchmark listing suggests the phone will run on Android 16.

Red Magic 10 Pro Price, Specifications 

The Red Magic 11 Pro is expected to debut with upgrades over the Red Magic 10 Pro, which was launched in December 2024, a month after its initial debut in China at $649 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant.

The Red Magic 10 Pro features a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,216×2,688 pixels) BOE Q9+ AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E40 sensor and a 16-megapixel under-display front-facing camera. The handset is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Red Magic 11 Pro, Red Magic 11 Pro Specifications, Nubia, Red Magic 10 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop Brilliant Collection With Swarovski Crystals to Launch in India on September 1
Bungie CEO Pete Parsons Is Leaving the Studio After Two Decades Amidst Restructuring
Red Magic 11 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Appears on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  2. Oppo Testing Three Reno 15 Series Models With Flat Displays, Tipster Says
  3. Red Magic 11 Pro Arrives on Geekbench With This Flagship Snapdragon Chip
  4. Vivo T4 Pro Teased to Launch in India With 3X Periscope Zoom Camera
  5. OnePlus Ace 6, Upcoming Realme Phone May Debut With 8,000mAh Batteries
  6. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Bungie CEO Pete Parsons Is Leaving the Studio After Two Decades Amidst Restructuring
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series Reportedly in Testing; Series Said to Include Three Models With Flat Displays
  3. Red Magic 11 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Appears on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
  4. Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop Brilliant Collection With Swarovski Crystals to Launch in India on September 1
  5. Oppo F31 Series Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Oppo F31 Pro+ Said to Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Itel Zeno 20 With Unisoc T7100 Chip, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Diamond Edition Refreshed With Embedded Lab-Grown Diamond
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Said to Feature 4,900mAh Battery
  9. GTA Online Players Can Claim GTA$1 Million Cash As Part of Rockstar’s ‘End of Summer’ Giveaway
  10. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Timeline Leaked, Two Models Said to Debut First
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »