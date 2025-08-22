Motorola recently introduced Swarovski crystal-studded versions of the Razr 60 clamshell foldable smartphone and the Moto Buds Loop open-ear earbuds in select global regions, and the company has now confirmed that they will also launch in India soon. Both devices will arrive in a Pantone Ice Melt colourway, embellished with Swarovski crystals, similar to their global counterparts. The Motorola Razr 60 originally debuted in India in May, while the Moto Buds Loop was first unveiled in select global markets in April.

Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Brilliant Collection India Launch Timeline

The Motorola Razr 60 and the Moto Buds Loop embedded with Swarovski crystals, part of the company's 'Brilliant Collection', will be launched in India on September 1, the company announced on Friday. A new microsite reveals that these devices will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

The company recently launched The Brilliant Collection bundle with Swarovski in select global markets in limited quantities. The teaser images suggest that the Indian variants will be available in the same Pantone Ice Melt shade as the existing global versions.

The standard Motorola Razr 60 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB option in India. It is sold in three colourways with different finishes, including Pantone Gibraltar Sea with a fabric-like finish, Pantone Lightest Sky with a marble-like back, and Pantone Spring Bud with a vegan leather panel.

In India, the Brilliant Collection version of the Motorola Razr 60 is expected to arrive with the same features as the existing model. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It may sport a 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO main foldable display, a 3.63-inch pOLED cover screen and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone may also carry a 50-megapixel main, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide outward-facing camera.

Meanwhile, the Swarovski-studded version of the Moto Buds Loop is also expected to arrive with the same features as the standard model, which was unveiled in select global markets at $299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the Pantone French Oak shade. The Bose-tuned open-ear earbuds may launch with a total battery life of up to 37 hours and support for CrystalTalk AI as well as Moto AI features.

