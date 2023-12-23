Technology News

Telecom Bill 2023: OTT Apps Not Covered Under New Bill, Telecom Minister Reportedly Says

OTT apps used for communication like Signal and WhatsApp are already covered by the Information Technology Act of 2000.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2023 18:14 IST
Telecom Bill 2023: OTT Apps Not Covered Under New Bill, Telecom Minister Reportedly Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Telecommunications Bill of 2023 was passed by Parliament on December 21

Highlights
  • Parliament passed the Telecommunications Bill earlier this week
  • The telecom minister has now confirmed the bill won't cover OTT apps
  • OTT apps are regulated by the Information Technology Act of 2000
Advertisement

Over-the-top (OTT) apps or services will not be under the ambit of the newly passed Telecommunications Bill 2023, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told ET Telecom. The minister's statement comes days after Parliament passed the new telecom bill that replaces three older laws, including the including the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act. Provisions under the new bill reduce the powers of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and give the government unprecedented powers, including the ability to take over telecom services in the interest of national security.

After the Telecommunications Bill (2023) was passed on Thursday, concerns were raised related to increased scrutiny and interference from the government, if OTT communication apps like WhatsApp and Signal were included under the ambit of the new telecommunications bill, that is awaiting the President's assent, before it becomes law.

"[...]There is no coverage of OTT in the new telecom bill passed by the Parliament," the minister told the publication, explaining that these OTT apps are currently covered by the Information Technology Act, 2000 and will continue to be regulated by the same law that is overseen by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Earlier this week, Meta reportedly expressed concerns over the telecom bill in an internal email to colleagues from Shivnath Thukral, Director and Head of India Public Policy at Meta. The revised version of the telecommunications bill that was passed by Parliament does not contain and references to OTT or OTT platforms, but mentions terms like ‘telecommunication services', 'messages,' and 'telecommunications identifier,' which could also apply to OTT platforms.

The telecom bill is now waiting the President's assent before it becomes a law — it was approved in the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote on Thursday, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha. The bill is set to replace the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act of 1950.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telecom Bill, Telecommunications Bill 2023, Ashwini Vaishnaw, OTT, OTT Apps, Regulation, WhatsApp
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
ChatGPT Maker OpenAI in Talks to Raise New Funding at $100 Billion Valuation

Related Stories

Telecom Bill 2023: OTT Apps Not Covered Under New Bill, Telecom Minister Reportedly Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X7 Series Complete Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  2. MacBook Air With M1 Chip Goes on Sale at Rs. 46,918, but There's a Catch
  3. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Leak, May Debut as This Phone Globally
  6. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple May Equip the iPhone 16 Pro With This iPhone 15 Pro Max Feature
  8. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Now Offered at a Lower Price
  9. Moto G34 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 695, 50-Megapixel Camera: Check Price
  10. Poco M6 5G With Dimensity 6100+ Chip Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Telecom Bill 2023: OTT Apps Not Covered Under New Bill, Telecom Minister Reportedly Says
  2. ChatGPT Maker OpenAI in Talks to Raise New Funding at $100 Billion Valuation
  3. Apple Negotiating Deals With Publishers to Train Generative AI Systems on News Content: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Sport 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera; May Offer 5x Zoom like iPhone 15 Pro Max
  5. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Tipped, May Debut Globally as OnePlus Nord 3 Successor
  6. IMD Tests Use of AI in Weather Forecasts Amid Rise in Floods, Droughts
  7. Beeper Says Its Efforts to Bring iMessage to Android Is ‘Unsustainable’ After Providing Jailbroken iPhone Fix
  8. Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra Complete Specifications Leaked Hinting at Imminent Launch
  9. Honor Tablet 9 With 12.1-inch Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. GTA VI Hacker Gets Indefinite Hospital Sentence: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »