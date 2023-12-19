WhosNext2023
Technology News

Government to Allot Satellite Internet Spectrum Without Auction in Win for Elon Musk’s Starlink

Elon Musk's venture Starlink has lobbied hard against any auctions for satellite internet spectrum.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 December 2023 13:31 IST
Government to Allot Satellite Internet Spectrum Without Auction in Win for Elon Musk’s Starlink

Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Jio told government that an auction was the right approach, similar to 5G spectrum allocation

Highlights
  • The proposal was included in a new draft bill for the telecom sector
  • The bill was tabled for approval in parliament on Monday
  • The move is a setback to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio
Advertisement

India has proposed a licensing approach to assigning spectrum for satellite internet services and exempt companies from having to bid for it, a win for Elon Musk's venture Starlink which has lobbied hard against any auctions.

The proposal was included in a new draft bill for the telecommunications sector, which seeks to replace the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act that currently governs the sector. The bill was tabled for approval in parliament on Monday.

While Starlink and its global peers like Amazon's Project Kuiper, and the British government-backed OneWeb would rejoice in the move, it is a setback to Mukesh Ambani, Asia's wealthiest, who runs Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio.

The foreign firms have been demanding a licensing approach, concerned that an auction by India unlike elsewhere will raise the likelihood of other nations following suit, increasing costs and investments, Reuters had reported in June.

Reliance Jio, country's biggest telecom operator, however had disagreed and told government that an auction is the right approach, similar to 5G spectrum distribution in India. Foreign satellite service providers could offer voice and data services and compete with traditional telecom players, and so there must be an auction to achieve a level playing field, Reliance had argued.

"By bypassing traditional auctions, this pragmatic method is poised to expedite the deployment of satellite services more efficiently," said Anil Prakash, Director General at SIA-India, a satellite industry body.

India's satellite broadband service market is expected to grow 36 percent a year to reach $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 15,807 crore) by 2030, according to Deloitte.

Monday's draft telecom bill also empowers India's government to suspend or prohibit use of telecom equipment from specific countries on the grounds of national security.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starlink, Elon Musk, Reliance Jio, India, Satellite Internet
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Recoils to $42,000 Mark as Profits Rain Over Majority Crypto Assets

Related Stories

Government to Allot Satellite Internet Spectrum Without Auction in Win for Elon Musk’s Starlink
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 Earbuds Tipped to Get These New Features
  3. Best Year End Smartphone Deals on Amazon: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, More
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series Said to Be in the Works, May Rival Realme 12 Lineup
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Default Camera Output May Be Same as iPhone 15
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000
  7. Lava Storm 5G Specifications Tipped; Set to Launch in India on This Date
  8. iPhone 16's Capture Button Could Be a Significant Feature: Here's Why
  9. Honor X8b With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched at This Price
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Note 13 4G Renders, European Pricing Leak Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Web3 Gaming Market to Churn Over $614 Billion by 2030, Role Playing Games to Lead Sector: Report
  2. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro May Support MagSafe Charging
  3. Xiaomi to Rollout HyperOS Update for Several Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Smartphones in Q1 2024
  4. Poco M6 5G India Launch Set for December 22, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy F54 5G Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update Reportedly Rolling Out in India
  6. Google Maps to Get Live View Walking, Support for Mumbai Local Trains, More Features in India
  7. Redmi Note 14 Series Said to Be in the Works, Might Rival Realme 12 Lineup
  8. Crypto Expands Financial Choices, Gives Independence Making it Attractive for Investors: Binance
  9. OpenAI Outlines AI Safety Plan, Allowing Board to Reverse Decisions
  10. Honor X8b With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »