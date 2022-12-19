Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Data Protection, Telecom Bills Likely to Be Tabled in Monsoon Session of Parliament: IT Minister Says

Data Protection, Telecom Bills Likely to Be Tabled in Monsoon Session of Parliament: IT Minister Says

In August, the government had withdrawn the Data Protection Bill with the aim of bringing a comprehensive legislature.

By ANI |  Updated: 19 December 2022 19:20 IST
Data Protection, Telecom Bills Likely to Be Tabled in Monsoon Session of Parliament: IT Minister Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Digital Data Protection Bill is yet to be introduced in Parliament

Highlights
  • Telecom Bill, Digital Data Protection Bill said to be in "advanced stage"
  • This year's monsoon session saw withdrawal of the Data Protection Bill
  • Minister suggests focus is on new developments based on needs of society

The exercise to bring in Telecom Bill and Digital Data Protection Bill is in a "very advanced stage" and is likely to be tabled in Parliament during the next Monsoon Session, said the Union Minister of Communications and Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Prime Minister has given a very clear vision that there should be a legal framework for the Digital Empowered Society. In this exercise very advanced work is going on Telecom Bill, Digital Data Protection Bill and Digital India Bill," Vaishnaw said, at Google for India event held in the national capital on Monday.

Further, the minister added that two of the bills have already been placed for public consultation and the third bill, the Digital India Bill, will also be published very soon.

"We have taken special care in all three bills that it should be easy to understand, should be technology agnostic, should be future ready," the minister added. All three Bills, he said, focus on how to secure the digital space.

Moreover, speaking about India's digital adoption, Vaishnaw said that people in India are adopting technology very fast. It has a good impact in the country and is percolated to the startup ecosystem in Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, small towns, and villages.

"At the same time, the focus is on how to give a new shape to the new developments that are taking place according to the needs of the society," he added.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Digital Data Protection Bill, which the Central government is working on, was likely to be introduced in the upcoming Budget Session of 2023-24.

In the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 3, 2022, the government had withdrawn the Data Protection Bill with the aim of bringing a comprehensive legislature. Union Telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the joint parliamentary committee which went through the original draft suggested 88 amendments to a bill of 91 sections, which led the government to decide that there was "no option" but to withdraw the original bill completely.

In November, the government brought another draft of the Digital Data Protection Bill and put it for public consultation. Presently, there are over 76 crore active internet users and over the next coming years this is expected to touch 120 crore.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Data Protection Bill, Telecom Bill, Digital India Bill, Ashwini Vaishnaw
Meta Warned of Potential Breach of EU Antitrust Laws Over Competition in Online Classified Advertising
Featured video of the day
Turn Your iPhone Into A Karaoke Machine

Related Stories

Data Protection, Telecom Bills Likely to Be Tabled in Monsoon Session of Parliament: IT Minister Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Will Elon Musk Step Down as Twitter CEO? Poll Ends, Results Are In
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  4. Google Could Soon Help You Read Your Doctor’s Prescription
  5. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Acer Swift Edge With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  7. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
  9. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  10. Apple Patent for Future Keyboards Hints at Video Display on Keys: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 80 GT Launch Date Set for December 26; Design, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch: Details
  2. Data Protection, Telecom Bills Likely to Be Tabled in Monsoon Session of Parliament: IT Minister Says
  3. Meta Warned of Potential Breach of EU Antitrust Laws Over Competition in Online Classified Advertising
  4. Kazakhstan’s CBDC to See Calculated, Phased Roll-Out Between 2023-2025: Report
  5. Google for India 2022 Highlights: Reading Doctor's Prescriptions, Multisearch for Indian Launguages, More
  6. FIFA World Cup 2022: JioCinema Records 32 Million Viewers During the Argentina vs France Final Match
  7. Twitter Users Vote in Favour of Elon Musk Stepping Down as Twitter Head as Poll Concludes: All Details
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Meme Coins DOGE, SHIB Have Fans in India, WazirX’s Year Ender Report Shows
  10. Airtel Announces Rollout of 5G Network Services in Shimla: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.