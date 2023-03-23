Technology News

Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Private Equity Firm Japan Industrial Partners

The move could bring down the curtain on years of turbulence at the storied Japanese firm after a series of scandals plunged it into difficulty.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 March 2023 14:41 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

A list of prominent activist investors took stakes in Toshiba

Highlights
  • Toshiba’s nuclear power business is deemed important to national security
  • If the sale goes through, it will be one of the largest Asian transaction
  • Tokyo-based JIP was founded in 2002 by Hidemi Moue

Toshiba's board has accepted a buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, valuing the company at CNY 2 trillion (roughly Rs. 24,09,700 core), the company said on Thursday.

A successful deal would see the scandal-ridden industrial conglomerate taken private and firmly in domestic hands after much tension with overseas activist shareholders. It is however not yet clear whether activist funds, which are estimated to own roughly a quarter of the company, will be satisfied with the terms.

Some 20 Japanese companies including financial services firm Orix, chipmaker Rohm and Chubu Electric Power plan to take part in the deal, sources have said. It would be the third-largest M&A transaction globally so far this year, according to Refinitiv data.

"This ends months of uncertainty regarding whether a deal was coming and years of uncertainty regarding Board understanding of the right price," said analyst Travis Lundy of Quiddity Advisors, who publishes on Smartkarma.

"This would provide a lot of activists a way out, even if it is not what they hoped for. The question is whether 'Toshiba Fatigue' is strong enough to overcome disappointment on price."

Since 2015 Toshiba, a sprawling conglomerate which also owns 40.6 percent of memory chip maker Kioxia Holdings, has been battered by accounting scandals and heavy losses, and came close to being delisted before becoming engulfed in a series of corporate governance scandals.

At one of its lowest points, a shareholder-commissioned investigation concluded Toshiba had colluded with Japan's trade ministry - which sees the company's nuclear and defence technology as a strategic asset - to block overseas investors from gaining influence at its 2020 shareholder meeting.

The fallout from that debacle eventually led to the strategic review and the buyout proposal.

Toshiba started an auction process about a year ago, receiving eight initial buyout proposals as well as two offers for capital alliances.

Four bidders proceeded to a second round, including private equity firms Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield Asset Management, sources have said.

JIP initially teamed up with state-backed Japan Investment Corp (JIC) but decided to part ways due to disagreements over whether management should be retained and plans for restructuring.

The JIP consortium last month submitted a binding buyout proposal backed by $10.6 billion (roughly Rs. 87,200 crore) in loan commitments from major banks.

It has taken weeks for the board to proceed with a vote on JIP's proposal, as some board members were dissatisfied with its offer price, sources have said.

Toshiba shares have fallen 12 percent over the last year, underperforming a 2.2 percent decline in the Nikkei 225 average.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

