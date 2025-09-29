Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has been live for about a week, and there are still a bunch of deals left for you to get your hands on. The sale event commenced on September 23, and customers have been able to save up to Rs. 1 lakh, including bank discounts, on their next large-screen smart TV. Apart from smart TVs, the list of electronics that are available at discounted prices includes phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops.

If you are planning to buy a new 65-inch smart TV or are looking to upgrade your current TV set, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering big smart TVs from various manufacturers at discounted prices.

On top of direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant is also offering cashbacks, exchange bonuses, interest-free EMI options, and up to 10 percent off on SBI credit and debit cards. You can save up to Rs. 1,00,000 on your next smart TV during Amazon's sale event. According to the company, the range of large screen TVs starts at Rs. 34,999, including bank discounts.

Here's a list of the best deals on 65-inch smart TVs from reputed brands like Samsung, Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Toshiba that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. We have also curated the list of best deals on premium headphones from Sennheiser, Skullcandy, Sony, and Bose here. On top of this, you can check out the top offers on laptops under Rs. 30,000 and refrigerators that are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Five Deals on 65-Inch Smart TVs

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link Sony Bravia 2M2 Series 4K LED Smart TV (65-inch) Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 68,990 Buy Now TCL 4K UHD QD-Mini LED Smart TV (65-inch) Rs. 1,69,990 Rs. 64,990 Buy Now Hisense U7Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Mini-LED Smart TV (65-inch) Rs. 1,49,999 Rs. 59,730 Buy Now Samsung Vision AI 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV (65-inch) Rs. 1,05,990 Rs. 65,740 Buy Now Toshiba M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV (65-inch) Rs. 98,999 Rs. 45,499 Buy Now

