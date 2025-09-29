Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv Features
  • Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on 65 Inch Smart TVs From Sony, TCL, Samsung and More

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on 65-Inch Smart TVs From Sony, TCL, Samsung and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering an instant 10 percent discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 17:40 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on 65-Inch Smart TVs From Sony, TCL, Samsung and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering best deals on Sony and Samsung 65-Inch Smart TVs

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has listed 100 top deals
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 1,00,000 during the sale event
  • Amazon has yet to reveal when the sale event will end
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has been live for about a week, and there are still a bunch of deals left for you to get your hands on. The sale event commenced on September 23, and customers have been able to save up to Rs. 1 lakh, including bank discounts, on their next large-screen smart TV. Apart from smart TVs, the list of electronics that are available at discounted prices includes phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops.

If you are planning to buy a new 65-inch smart TV or are looking to upgrade your current TV set, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering big smart TVs from various manufacturers at discounted prices.

On top of direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant is also offering cashbacks, exchange bonuses, interest-free EMI options, and up to 10 percent off on SBI credit and debit cards. You can save up to Rs. 1,00,000 on your next smart TV during Amazon's sale event. According to the company, the range of large screen TVs starts at Rs. 34,999, including bank discounts.

Here's a list of the best deals on 65-inch smart TVs from reputed brands like Samsung, Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Toshiba that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. We have also curated the list of best deals on premium headphones from Sennheiser, Skullcandy, Sony, and Bose here. On top of this, you can check out the top offers on laptops under Rs. 30,000 and refrigerators that are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Five Deals on 65-Inch Smart TVs

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Sony Bravia 2M2 Series 4K LED Smart TV (65-inch) Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 68,990 Buy Now
TCL 4K UHD QD-Mini LED Smart TV (65-inch) Rs. 1,69,990 Rs. 64,990 Buy Now
Hisense U7Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Mini-LED Smart TV (65-inch) Rs. 1,49,999 Rs. 59,730 Buy Now
Samsung Vision AI 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV (65-inch) Rs. 1,05,990 Rs. 65,740 Buy Now
Toshiba M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV (65-inch) Rs. 98,999 Rs. 45,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony 65 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (KD-65X9500E)

Sony 65 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (KD-65X9500E)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1592 mm x 838 mm x 127 mm
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
TCL 65 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (L65C2US)

TCL 65 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (L65C2US)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type LED
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Resolution Standard 4K
LG 65 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (65SK8500PTA)

LG 65 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (65SK8500PTA)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1455 mm x 835 mm x 62.5 mm
OS WebOS
Smart TV Yes
Resolution Standard 4K
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sony, TCL, Samsung, Hisense, Toshiba
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Instagram Is Testing a Reels-First Layout on Mobile Apps in India
Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on 65-Inch Smart TVs From Sony, TCL, Samsung and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  2. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  3. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  4. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  6. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models May Enter Mass Production Soon
  7. Oppo Find X9 Could Feature This 1.5K OLED Display, Sony Cameras
  8. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition to Soon Launch in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  10. OnePlus Reveals 'Sand Dune' Colourway of OnePlus 15 With Minimal Bezels
#Latest Stories
  1. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  2. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to End on This Date: Here Are the Best Deals That You Can Grab Before They Vanish
  4. Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch
  5. Canva AI Assistant Expanded to 16 New Languages Including Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display, Camera and Other Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro to Sport Swappable Camera Module; Realme GT 8 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Benchmarked
  8. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro to Feature 12,540mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, Tipster Claims
  9. Ethereum Climbs Above $4,100 as Whale Accumulation Boosts Market Sentiment
  10. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »