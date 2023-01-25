Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Government Expects Up to 7 Countries to Sign Up to Adopt UPI, Aadhaar and More Technologies by March: MoS IT

Government Expects Up to 7 Countries to Sign Up to Adopt UPI, Aadhaar and More Technologies by March: MoS IT

India's technology stack includes services like Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, Co-Win, GeM, and GSTN.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 January 2023 12:54 IST
Government Expects Up to 7 Countries to Sign Up to Adopt UPI, Aadhaar and More Technologies by March: MoS IT

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Indian startups and system integrators are expected to gain from the exercise

Highlights
  • Five to seven countries may sign up for adopting technology stack
  • The move is expected to accelerate digitisation
  • NPCI permitted non-residents from 10 countries to do UPI transactions

The government expects five to seven countries to sign up for adopting India-developed technology platforms like UPI and Aadhaar by March for accelerating digitisation, according to Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

While speaking at India Stack Developer Conference, the minister said that the Prime Minister has decided to offer India technology platforms to countries to help them accelerate digitisation.

"I expect by February-March, about 5-7 countries around the world to sign up (for adopting platforms)," Chandrasekhar said. The government plans to reach out to several countries to offer them technology stack (Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, Co-Win, GeM, GSTN etc) as part of its responsibility as G20 Presidency and expects Indian startups and system integrators to gain from the exercise.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the NPCI has permitted non-residents from 10 countries, including the US, Canada and UAE, to digitally transfer funds using the UPI platform from NRE/NRO accounts. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in a circular said it has been receiving requests for allowing non-residents to use international mobile numbers for transacting in Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The NPCI, in a circular dated January 10, had asked UPI participants to put in place a mechanism by April 30 under which non-residents having NRE/NRO accounts will be allowed to transfer funds using their international mobile numbers.

To start with, this facility will be available to non-residents in 10 countries — Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the UK.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UPI, Aadhaar, DigiLocker, CoWIN, GeM, GSTN, NPCI, Unified Payments Interface
Infinix Note 12i With Mediatek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Visa CEO Al Kelly Bets Big on Blockchain-Based Stablecoins, CBDCs Days Before Stepping Down
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: LG’s Transparent And Bendable TVs, Ultralight Laptops, And More

Related Stories

Government Expects Up to 7 Countries to Sign Up to Adopt UPI, Aadhaar and More Technologies by March: MoS IT
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft 365 Services Are Down in India, Teams, Outlook Affected
  2. Airtel Hikes Basic Mobile Plans by 57 Percent in These Regions: See Price
  3. Coca-Cola Phone Could Launch Soon, Tipped to Be a Rebrand of This Handset
  4. Moto E13 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price
  5. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Get Google Play System January Update: What's New
  8. Infinix Note 12i With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Date Announced, Zero Book Ultra to Soon Follow
  10. Moto E13 Specifications, Design, and Price Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Q4 2022 Sales Slowed, Profits Slumped as Cloud Computing Revenue Sees Growth
  2. Microsoft 365 Services Down in India, Outage Affecting Services Like Teams, Outlook
  3. Oscars Nominations 2023: The Full List – Everything Everywhere All at Once Leads the Pack with 11 Nods
  4. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  5. Coca-Cola Phone Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Render Shows Off Design, Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Visa CEO Al Kelly Bets Big on Blockchain-Based Stablecoins, CBDCs Days Before Stepping Down
  7. Government Expects Up to 7 Countries to Sign Up to Adopt UPI, Aadhaar and More Technologies by March: MoS IT
  8. Infinix Note 12i With Mediatek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Sued by US Justice Department Over Dominance in Digital Advertising
  10. Moto G13, Moto G23 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6.5-inch HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.