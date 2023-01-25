Infinix Note 12i was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's latest addition to its Note lineup of smartphones. The newly launched smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dual-LED flash setup. The Infinix Note 12i packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging over a USB Type-C port.

Infinix Note 12i price in India, availability

The newly launched Infinix Note 12i is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India and the phone will be available in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration in Force Black and Metaverse Blue colour options.

The handnset will go on sale in India on January 30 via Flipkart. Customers can avail of a 5 percent cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank transactions, as per the product listing.

Infinix Note 12i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 12i runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with the company's

XOS 12.0 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and offers 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. The Infinix Note 12i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the handset is equipped with a triple camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a tertiary camera with QVGA resolution. The Infinix Note 12i features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a dual-LED flash for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded (up to 512GB) via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. it also includes an ambient light sensor, g-sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.43x76.6x8.03mm and weighs 188g, according to Infinix.

