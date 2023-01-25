Technology News
Infinix Note 12i With Mediatek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 12i price in India is set at Rs. 9,999.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2023 12:47 IST
Infinix Note 12i With Mediatek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 12i runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12i sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display
  • The handset is sold in Force Black and Metaverse Blue colour options
  • The Infinix Note 12i offers support for 33W fast charging

Infinix Note 12i was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's latest addition to its Note lineup of smartphones. The newly launched smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dual-LED flash setup. The Infinix Note 12i packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging over a USB Type-C port.

Infinix Note 12i price in India, availability

The newly launched Infinix Note 12i is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India and the phone will be available in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration in Force Black and Metaverse Blue colour options.

The handnset will go on sale in India on January 30 via Flipkart. Customers can avail of a 5 percent cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank transactions, as per the product listing.   

Infinix Note 12i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 12i runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with the company's
XOS 12.0 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and offers 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. The Infinix Note 12i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. 

For photos and videos, the handset is equipped with a triple camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a tertiary camera with QVGA resolution. The Infinix Note 12i features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a dual-LED flash for selfies and video chats. 

The smartphone comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded (up to 512GB) via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. it also includes an ambient light sensor, g-sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.43x76.6x8.03mm and weighs 188g, according to Infinix

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Note 12i

Infinix Note 12i

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Infinix Note 12i With Mediatek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
