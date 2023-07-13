Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • US FTC Opens Investigation Into ChatGPT Maker OpenAI, Claims Firm Broke Consumer Protection Laws: Report

US FTC Opens Investigation Into ChatGPT Maker OpenAI, Claims Firm Broke Consumer Protection Laws: Report

The reported move marks the strongest regulatory threat to the Microsoft-backed startup.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 July 2023 18:34 IST
US FTC Opens Investigation Into ChatGPT Maker OpenAI, Claims Firm Broke Consumer Protection Laws: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The FTC is investigating whether OpenAI engaged in unfair or deceptive practices

Highlights
  • FTC says OpenAI put personal reputations and data at risk
  • AI is facing increased regulatory scrutiny
  • In March, OpenAI's ChatGPT was briefly taken offline in Italy

The US Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, on claims it has run afoul of consumer protection laws by putting personal reputations and data at risk, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The reported move marks the strongest regulatory threat to the Microsoft-backed startup that kicked off the frenzy in generative artificial intelligence, enthralling consumers and businesses while raising concerns about its potential risks.

The FTC this week sent a 20-page demand for records about how OpenAI addresses risks related to its AI models, the Post said, citing a document. The agency is investigating whether the company engaged in unfair or deceptive practices that resulted in "reputational harm" to consumers, the newspaper added.

The FTC and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

As the race to develop more powerful AI services accelerates, regulatory scrutiny is growing of the technology that could upend the way societies and businesses operate.

Global regulators are aiming to apply existing rules covering everything from copyright and data privacy to two key issues: the data fed into models and the content they produce, Reuters reported in May.

In the United States, Senate Majority Chuck Schumer has called for "comprehensive legislation" to advance and ensure safeguards on AI and will hold a series of forums later this year.

OpenAI had in March also run into trouble in Italy, where the regulator had ChatGPT taken offline over accusations that OpenAI violated the European Union's GDPR - a wide-ranging privacy regime enacted in 2018.

ChatGPT was reinstated later after the US company agreed to install age verification features and let European users block their information from being used to train the AI model.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, US FTC
Honor MagicPad 13 With IMAX Enhanced Display, 10,050mAh Battery Launched: All Details

Related Stories

US FTC Opens Investigation Into ChatGPT Maker OpenAI, Claims Firm Broke Consumer Protection Laws: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  2. Tesla in Talks to Set Up India Plant, Cars to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  3. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  4. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  5. This Apple Watch Ultra Clone from Boult Is Priced Under Rs. 2,000
  6. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. OnePlus Open Foldable With Excellent Hardware Said to Launch on This Date
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Meets Expectations, and a Bit More
  9. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  10. iOS 17 Beta Update Reportedly Adds These Features for Users in India
#Latest Stories
  1. China Says Its New Measures to Regulate Generative AI Will Apply Only to Products for the Public
  2. Britain’s Antitrust Watchdog Announces In-Depth Probe of Adobe’s $20 Billion Figma Deal
  3. Redmi K70 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped to Launch Later This Year
  4. US FTC Opens Investigation Into ChatGPT Maker OpenAI, Claims Firm Broke Consumer Protection Laws: Report
  5. Honor MagicPad 13 With IMAX Enhanced Display, 10,050mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  6. Google Pay UPI Lite Feature for Pin-Free Digital Transactions Announced: Here's How to Use
  7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Collects Rs. 12 Crore in India on First Day of Release
  8. Realme C53 India Launch Date Set for July 19; 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Confirmed
  9. Hollywood Actors Poised for Strike After Studio Talks End Without Deal, Adding to Ongoing Writers’ Strike
  10. Honor Reportedly Files Trademark in Smartphone Space Under Madhav Sheth's Leadership
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.