More than 3.5 billion usernames, passwords, national identity numbers, and documents were reportedly exposed through two unsecured databases. The exposed details are said to include records of individuals across several countries. They were spotted by Security researchers Greg Pollock of UpGuard and Jeremiah Fowler of Black Hills Information Security. One database reportedly has a substantial amount of data linked to Chinese citizens.

Unsecured Databases Exposed Personal Records

As reported by Wired, two database leaks exposed 3.5 billion usernames, passwords, and other documents. Security researchers Greg Pollock of UpGuard and Jeremiah Fowler of Black Hills Information Security reportedly made the discoveries. The exposed databases are unconnected, but researchers found them around the same time.

Pollock's discovery reportedly includes more than 1.5 billion aggregated documents and details of predominantly Chinese individuals and businesses. The second database, discovered by Jeremiah Fowler, contains around 2 billion login credentials, with hundreds of millions linked to user accounts for mainstream United States tech platforms.

The report states that the database found by Pollock contained approximately 1.64 billion documents, at least 840 million distinct national ID numbers, 300 million phone numbers, 11 million student enrolment records and nearly 8 million business registrations. Both children and deceased individuals were included in the files. Most of the records appeared to be associated with China.

The second database, discovered by Jeremiah Fowler, reportedly has mail addresses, usernames, passwords, cookies, session tokens, device information, and more. Fowler found 8,471 folders in the exposed database containing plaintext credentials and account details. Folders were named by country, including the US, UK, France, Germany, and more.

Fowler reportedly discovered .gov, .edu, and .org email addresses, more than 100 million social media accounts, and tens of millions of e-commerce accounts. Roughly 4,00,000 documents appeared to be “more advanced malware” and were collected from individual victims' devices. Fowler says it is the “scariest” thing in the database. Both discoveries highlight the risks associated with poorly secured personal information and stolen login credentials.