Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Credentials, Including Gmail Passwords, Exposed: Report

Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Credentials, Including Gmail Passwords, Exposed: Report

The threat actors reportedly leveraged stealer logs containing the website address, email address, and passwords.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 October 2025 09:10 IST
Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Credentials, Including Gmail Passwords, Exposed: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The datasets reportedly contained from about 3.5 billion records

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The breach included both email addresses and their associated passwords
  • Around 16.4 million accounts were reportedly leaked for the first time
  • You can check if your email was exposed on the Have I Been Pwned’ website
Advertisement

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a massive data breach involving tens of millions of leaked Gmail accounts. According to a report, the breach occurred in April of this year and was recently made public, with a record of over 183 million credentials in total. It not only includes email accounts, but also the passwords that are associated with them. The data breach is reportedly part of a larger stealer ecosystem, typically resulting from malware on the victim's machine.

Massive Data Breach Exposes Credentials

According to cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt, the massive volume of threat intelligence data was collated by Benjamin Brundage from the cybersecurity company Synthient. They managed to pull data from various sources, including criminal marketplaces, social media, forums, and Telegram, amounting to a total of 3.5TB.

The vast corpus contained several files, with the largest of them being 2.6TB in size and featuring a document with almost 23 billion rows. This puts the data breach among the largest ones in recent years, comparable with the mysterious database discovered in May this year that contained 16 billion records.

As per Hunt, the new dataset contained 183 million unique accounts. What's more concerning here is that 16.4 million of those had never been discovered in any data breach prior to this. While most of the data was reportedly sourced from recycled datasets, millions of Gmail accounts were verified, where exposed passwords were still in active use.

The threat actors reportedly leveraged stealer logs containing the website address, email address, and passwords. It involves infecting the victim's machine with malware and capturing credentials as they input them on a website.

Additionally, stuffing lists were also allegedly used, aggregated from other places where credentials are usually obtained, either stored in plain text files or protected with simple, crackable algorithms. As per the report, these lists are then used to access other accounts where the passwords have been reused.

Hunt said that credential stuffing lists are an extremely serious threat as they contain keys to numerous services. They reportedly serve as a gateway to takeovers of an immeasurable number of social media accounts, email addresses, and other personal resources, subsequently resulting in massive data breaches.

The leaked data was sent to the ‘Have I Been Pwned' website, and it is searchable. Users can run their email addresses on the website and check if their credentials have been exposed in any data breach.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cybersecurity, GMail, Data Leak, Data Breach
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online

Related Stories

Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Credentials, Including Gmail Passwords, Exposed: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 17 Review
  4. OnePlus Ace 6 Launches in China; May Debut Globally as OnePlus 15R
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak, Series Launch May Be Staggered
  6. Vivo X300 Series May Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  7. OnePlus 15 Will Offer These 10 Upgrades Over Its Predecessor
  8. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Might Launch With These Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features and Specifications
  2. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Credentials, Including Gmail Passwords, Exposed: Report
  3. Mushrooms Could Power Future Eco-Friendly Computers, Study Suggests
  4. MIT Physicists Discover a Way to See Inside Atoms Using Tabletop Molecular Technique
  5. Saturn’s Icy Moon Enceladus Organic Molecules May Have Been Fromed by Cosmic Rays, Scientists Find
  6. Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately
  7. Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online
  8. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
  9. Madras High Court Recognises Crypto as Property: What This Means for Indian Investors
  10. Google Introduces Vibe Coding to Its AI Studio, Lets Users Create AI Apps With Text Prompts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »