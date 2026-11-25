The firm is alleged to charge 20 percent in fees from the hack victims who are looking for help to retrieve their USDT frozen by Tether. Bloomberg has revealed that while Tether has the capacity to prevent the hackers from moving the tokens and reissuing the stolen assets to their rightful owners, victims have been spending years retrieving their USDT. Among such companies is Bittok, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading platform that was hacked for $50 million (roughly Rs. 461 crore) in 2020 and hasn't been able to recover its USDT even five years after the hacking.

Tether's Published Recovery Policy Sets Different Fees for Accidental Transfers

A spokesperson for Tether told Bloomberg that the firm has issued USDT worth $1.2 billion (roughly Rs. 11,074 crore) by now, with those fees covering their costs related to the money retrieval process. Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether, stated that his firm retrieves lost funds in portions during civil disputes to avoid legal risks, since there is not enough legal guidance on how to do that properly.

In its public token recovery policy, there is an outlined unique fee policy for users who end up sending their stablecoins to a non-compatible address or smart contract by accident. In this particular policy, the firm will only accept recovery requests involving more than $1,000 (roughly Rs. 92,300) and will charge 10 percent of the total amount of the recovered token value or $1,000 (roughly Rs. 92,300), whichever amount is higher. The requesters should pass through Tether's identification verification process and provide transaction history and other related documents.

A documentation verification may be requested by Tether before a recovery is performed, and this can take up to several months, depending on the case. Cases of theft, fraud, and hacking in cryptocurrencies are handled individually by their information requests team. The terms and conditions of the company allow for the freezing of the tokens and the suspension of the redemption services when the wallets are subject to lawsuits, government investigations, or when there is any violation of laws.

The discoveries followed Tether and Circle's intervention last October when hackers from North Korea stole billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies from Binance. Both companies acted quickly to put on a blacklist the addresses involved in the theft, applying administrative controls that enable stablecoin issuers to prevent the movement of their respective tokens without getting hold of the private keys for these addresses.

As noted by Bloomberg, USDT and USDC issued by Circle make up a total of 86 percent of the total stablecoin circulation. The attack on Binance has encouraged Tether to establish emergency communication lines directly with the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges.