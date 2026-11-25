iQOO 16 and iQOO 16s are set to launch in Malaysia next month. The company has officially confirmed both smartphones' arrival via its social media handle. The Vivo sub-brand has also started accepting pre-orders for the devices. The listing also reveals their design details and colour options ahead of the launch. iQOO 16 is already available in the Chinese market and is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The iQOO 16s is expected to use a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

iQOO 16 and iQOO 16s will make their debut in Malaysia on December 8. The brand has also opened pre-bookings for the upcoming smartphones through its official pre-booking page, which confirms the iQOO 16s moniker.

The official renders offer a closer look at the iQOO 16s's design. The smartphone appears to feature a rectangular camera module housing two large camera lenses arranged horizontally, with a smaller third sensor positioned below the left lens. Metallic rings surround the lenses. A circular LED flash is placed at the bottom-right corner of the module. The camera setup includes a red dot and a '100X' markinG.

As per the listing, the iQOO 16 will be available in Alpha and Matrix colour options. Meanwhile, the iQOO 16s is listed in Vector Grey and Shadow Black finishes.

The iQOO 16s is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The iQOO 16 was introduced in China in September, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. It launched with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

The Chinese model features a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It has a triple rear camera setup featuring three 50-megapixel sensors. It also houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It has an 8,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

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