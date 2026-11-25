HMD Arc 2 was launched in select global markets earlier this year, in July, as the second addition to the company's budget Arc lineup. The handset has yet to debut in India. However, it now appears that the tech firm is planning to launch the phone in the country under a different name. The new phone will reportedly be marketed in India as the HMD Rise 4G. It is said to be a rebranded version of the HMD Arc 2, expected to arrive with similar specifications, features, and design. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery and a single rear camera module.

HMD Arc 2 5G India Launch Details, Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) has shared the purported marketing material belonging to the HMD Rise 4G. The leaked poster indicates that the smartphone will be launched in India soon as the rebranded version of the HMD Arc 2. It is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with a pill-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner. The handset could be offered in at least a blue shade, similar to HMD Arc 2's Dark Blue colour option.

HMD Rise 4G (Arc2 redesigned for India market) https://t.co/Us8aCJSo1T — HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) November 24, 2026

Further, the power button and volume controls are expected to be placed on the right side of the rumoured HMD Rise 4G. The camera module could be redesigned to reposition the LED flash between the camera cutouts, unlike the HMD Arc 2, which features an LED flash placed inside one of the camera cutouts. The AI camera branding also appears at the back. The poster features the tagline, “Rise With Every Shot”, along with the text, “Coming Soon”.

However, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch of the new Rise series phone. While its specifications remain under wraps, the features of the globally available HMD Arc 2 hint at its features. For reference, the HMD Arc 2 was launched in Thailand on July 10 at a starting price of THB 2,290 (roughly Rs. 6,200). It features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD touchscreen, delivering up to a 60Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the HMD Arc 2 is powered by the Unisoc T603 chipset, which is built on a 12nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of up to 1.8GHz. The phone features 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For optics, the budget handset carries a single 13-megapixel camera on the back, along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front, housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W wired charging.