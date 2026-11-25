Samsung launched the Galaxy Z TriFold as its first triple-foldable smartphone in 2025, and its successor is said to be in development. A newly surfaced report reveals the alleged internal codename of the unannounced handset, while also offering an indication of its market availability. The purported Galaxy Z TriFold 2 is expected to arrive next year. It could feature a slimmer and lighter design, an improved hinge, and better durability.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Codename, Availability Details

According to Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the upcoming triple-foldable handset is being developed under the codename Q9m. The original Galaxy Z TriFold reportedly carried the Q7m codename. This means the second-generation model could follow the same naming pattern.

The new codename also comes after earlier reports about Samsung's next-generation foldable lineup. The Galaxy Z Flip 9 is reportedly being developed as B9, while the Galaxy Z Fold 9 could carry the H9 codename. The Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, meanwhile, is tipped to be associated with Q9.

GalaxyClub's report suggests that the Q9m designation could indicate another limited release for the TriFold successor. The original Galaxy Z TriFold was initially launched in South Korea and later made available in select markets, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE and the US. It was not released in several major smartphone markets, including India.

While specifications officially remain under wraps, the rumour mill suggests that Samsung is working on making the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 thinner, lighter and more durable than its predecessor. It is also tipped to feature a redesigned hinge mechanism.

For reference, the original Galaxy Z TriFold features a 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset also packs a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired charging support and tips the scales at 309g.

A July report claimed that Samsung was continuing development of the next-generation tri-folding phone but could delay its launch due to rising costs. The redesigned hinge is said to use more consistently sized components, which could potentially help reduce the phone's thickness and weight.

The same report claimed that Samsung's rumoured slidable smartphone could arrive before the TriFold 2. The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 is expected to launch in 2027.