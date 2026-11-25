Samsung has started shipping a new One UI 9 Watch update for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The latest software brings new health and fitness features to the wearables, which were first debuted on the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. With the latest software update, the Galaxy Watch 8 series will get Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load and Fitness Index. The update also improves Sleep Coaching and adds an upgraded Sleep Apnea feature.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Gets One UI 9 Watch

Samsung announced in a blog post on Wednesday that it started rolling out the One UI 9 Watch update to the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. The Wear OS 7-based release brings health and fitness features to the wearables.

One UI 9 Watch adds a Vitals feature that tracks five biometric measurements during sleep, including heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation. It notifies users when measurements show significant deviations. The Heart Health Score combines health indicators such as sleep and activity data into a single, unified score. The feature helps users understand how their daily routines relate to their heart health and allows them to track changes in their score.

Daily Cardio Load is another feature available in the One UI 9 Watch. It is designed to offer balance between workouts and recovery by measuring the strain that workouts and daily activities place on the heart. The new software has a Fitness Index feature that combines multiple fitness-related metrics into a comprehensive overview of physical fitness. It suggests fitness content based on individual activity goals.

The One UI 9 Watch update brings improved Sleep Coaching and Sleep Apnea Features. Sleep Coaching offers sleep-based recommendations based on individual sleep patterns and goals. The upgraded Sleep Apnea feature is available through the Samsung Health Monitor app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 gets personalisation and navigation features with One UI 9. It has a Portrait Watch Face feature that allows users to display their favourite moments on their wrist. This feature recognises people in photos and arranges the clock and background around them. The upgraded Compass allows users to save important locations, while the Track Back feature lets users follow a recorded route back to their starting point.

Samsung confirmed that the availability of the One UI 9 Watch and individual features may differ depending on the country, smartwatch model and carrier. Some additions also require users to install the latest versions of the Samsung Health or Samsung Health Monitor apps.