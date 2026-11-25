The OnePlus Nord 7 is expected to break cover as the successor to the Nord 6, which debuted earlier this year. While the company has yet to confirm any details, a leaked image of the purported handset has surfaced, which suggests a notable change in design. According to a tipster, the OnePlus Nord 7 will feature a vertical RGB light strip near the rear camera module. The leak also sheds light on some of its specifications.

OnePlus Nord 7 Design, Key Specifications Leaked

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared live images of the purported OnePlus Nord 7 on X. The images show the smartphone from both the front and back. The front of the handset appears to feature a flat display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

EXCLUSIVE: ✨ OnePlus Nord 7, with a vertical RGB light inside the camera module. 🔋 9000mAh battery 🔳 Dimensity 8500 📱 144Hz Super AMOLED display 🔌 80W wired charging https://t.co/FXe88QZAcH — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 24, 2026

The rear design, meanwhile, is more interesting. We can see a vertical RGB light strip seemingly placed inside the camera module, just below the secondary camera sensor. The camera island itself appears to have a shape similar to the one seen on its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 6.

The purpose of the RGB lighting remains under wraps. On some smartphones, it serves as a notification indicator, lighting up for incoming calls, messages and other alerts. Yadav has not shared any details about how the lighting feature will work.

Separately, the tipster has also shared some key specifications of the purported OnePlus Nord 7. The handset is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset and feature a 144Hz Super AMOLED display. It is also said to pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

For comparison, the OnePlus Nord 6 (review) is backed by a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, 27W wired reverse charging, and bypass charging. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

If accurate, the battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord 7 would be identical to its predecessor, while the refresh rate could be downgraded.