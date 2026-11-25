WhatsApp is finally rolling out a long-requested feature that will let users schedule messages to be sent at a specific date and time. The Meta-owned instant messaging app said that the feature works across individual conversations and group chats. It allows users to plan messages in advance without relying on third-party apps or reminders. WhatsApp said that scheduled messages will be delivered automatically, even if the sender is offline at the selected time.

WhatsApp Scheduled Messages Feature

WhatsApp had been testing the functionality with select beta users on Android and iOS for quite a while. The scheduled messages feature was announced through a teaser on its official X account on November 25.

With the feature, users can compose a message and choose when they want it to be delivered. To schedule one, open an individual or group chat, type the message or attach media, and then long-press the send button. This should bring up an option to select a date and time for delivery.

The available scheduling window reportedly ranges from 10 minutes to two weeks ahead.

Scheduled messages on WhatsApp

Scheduled messages support text, links, photos and videos, and are protected by WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption. However, the feature does not seem to work for documents. Once a delivery time is selected, the message is sent automatically. The sender does not need to keep WhatsApp open or have their phone connected to the internet when the scheduled time arrives.

Users can also review messages they have scheduled before they are delivered. A dedicated section in the chat information screen lists pending messages, allowing users to delete them if plans change. Deleting a scheduled message does not notify the recipient, since it has not been delivered to the conversation yet.

The feature also has a specific behaviour in group chats. If a member schedules a message in a group, it will only be delivered to people who were part of that group when the message was scheduled. This means that users who join the group later will not receive that previously scheduled message.

Gadgets 360 has verified that the scheduled messages feature is working for some users, but it is not available to everyone yet. This suggests that WhatsApp could be enabling it through a phased rollout. Users who cannot see the option may have to wait for it to reach their accounts.