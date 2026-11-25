Motorola Razr 2026 was launched in the US earlier this year, in April. The tech firm is already reportedly gearing up to launch the clamshell-style foldable's successor. Expected to be marketed as Motorola Razr 2027, the launch timeline of the rumoured foldable, along with its renders and key specifications, has surfaced online. It is expected to debut early next year and might offer upgrades on multiple fronts. The Motorola Razr 2027 is said to sport a larger cover display. The phone might launch with a MediaTek chipset, too. It is expected to go on sale in select global markets in three colourways.

Motorola Razr 2027 Launch Timeline, Design and Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines has published key details about the rumoured Motorola Razr 2027. Motorola will reportedly launch its next-generation clamshell-style foldable in January 2027. The company is expected to showcase the handset during the Lenovo Tech World keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2027. It has reportedly been codenamed “Raptor”. Further, the purported renders of the phone have surfaced online.

Motorola Razr 2027 will reportedly feature a 4-inch cover display

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The Motorola Razr 2027 is shown in three colour options. It will reportedly be offered in Pantone Bronze Brushed, Pantone Dark Green, and Pantone Pale Sage shades. The report highlights that the biggest highlight of next year's Motorola Razr model will be the new cover display. The phone is said to sport a 4-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 1,272 pixels) OLED touchscreen that will refresh at up to 120Hz, which would be notably larger than the 3.6-inch display of the Motorola Razr 2026.

Apart from this, the Motorola Razr 2027 will reportedly be equipped with a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) foldable OLED display on the inside with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. If this is true, then the phone will get a higher refresh rate inner touchscreen than its predecessor. The report highlights that the Motorola Razr 2027 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7550X chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Motorola Razr 2027 is said to carry a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could also sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls on the inner display. The handset is expected to measure 88 x 74 x 14.6mm, making it thinner than its predecessor. However, it could weigh about 195g, which is slightly heavier than the Motorola Razr 2026.

Motorola will reportedly provide three OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the Razr 2027. The phone is said to ship with Android 17. For connectivity, it is said to support Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 6E, a USB Type-C port, 5G, and 4G LTE.