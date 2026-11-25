Google is reportedly gearing up to add its Gemini Channels experience to Google Messages. With the update, users can interact with the AI assistant through text messages. The latest Google Messages beta reportedly integrates Gemini Tasks through the app's existing floating Gemini button, and it could let Gemini send notifications about upcoming tasks, travel plans and package deliveries. Users may also be able to ask general questions and share images or documents through the messaging platform.

Google Messages Reportedly Replacing Its Gemini Button

As per a report by 9to5Google, Google has updated the floating Gemini button in Google Messages with a new link to the Gemini Channels website. The update has reportedly appeared in Google Messages beta version 20261120_01_RC00.

Tapping the button takes users to the new chat, the Gemini Channels website, where they can configure the integration. The shortcut opens a conversation with Gemini within Google Messages. The integration uses RCS Business Messaging.

The integration reportedly lets Gemini initiate conversations and send alerts. It reportedly sends flight price changes and alerts when a product user IS tracking becomes available at a lower price. It reportedly shows when the subscriptions are due for renewal.

Gemini could also send reminders about upcoming Black Friday deals, scheduled travel and package deliveries. It may send follow-up messages for deliveries once a package has arrived.

Apart from scheduled alerts and task-related notifications, the Google Messages integration is also expected to support regular conversations with Gemini. Users can reportedly ask questions and details about the weather through the same chat interface. The conversation is likely to support attachments, and users will be able to share images and files with the AI assistant.

Google has recently expanded Gemini Tasks access to free users in six countries, including the US, Canada, India, Australia, Japan and South Korea. The Google Messages integration is currently said to be limited to users in the US. Users must enable Tasks in the Gemini app before they can access the integration.